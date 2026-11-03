German Interior Minister Draws Criticism Over Migrant Remarks After Riots
(MENAFN) German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt came under fire Monday from his Social Democratic coalition partners and the opposition Left Party after attributing unrest following mostly peaceful youth demonstrations over the weekend to what he called "migrant troublemakers."
Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), said groups of migrants had taken advantage of peaceful protests held during the day on Saturday, turning them into violent disturbances.
"The rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable. Hard penalties must follow this breach of the peace," he said, commending police for preventing "violent excesses like those in Paris."
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who belongs to the Social Democratic Party, rejected the generalization in remarks to a public broadcaster, cautioning against associating migrants as a group with the violence. He maintained that those responsible were criminals and extremists.
“What exactly are migrant groups? Does this include people who have been living in Germany for three generations and are German citizens? At what point do we stop making such distinctions?” he said.
“I believe this is heading in the wrong direction.”
Dobrindt, a member of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), said groups of migrants had taken advantage of peaceful protests held during the day on Saturday, turning them into violent disturbances.
"The rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable. Hard penalties must follow this breach of the peace," he said, commending police for preventing "violent excesses like those in Paris."
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who belongs to the Social Democratic Party, rejected the generalization in remarks to a public broadcaster, cautioning against associating migrants as a group with the violence. He maintained that those responsible were criminals and extremists.
“What exactly are migrant groups? Does this include people who have been living in Germany for three generations and are German citizens? At what point do we stop making such distinctions?” he said.
“I believe this is heading in the wrong direction.”
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