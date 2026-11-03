Llounge And Stormax Make Global Debut At LUXEED Global Brand Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Flagships Showcase Intelligent Luxury, From Refined Passenger Comfort to Engaging Driving Performance

WUHU, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the theme“INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” LUXEED held its Global Brand Launch in Wuhu, unveiling LLounge, its intelligent luxury flagship MPV, and Stormax, its performance flagship SUV. Designed around distinct priorities-passenger comfort and driving pleasure-the two models embody LUXEED's three core values: Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, and Ultimate Intelligence, as well as its philosophy: Intelligence Redefines Luxury & Driving Pleasure.









As an intelligent luxury flagship MPV for business and family travel, LLounge puts passenger comfort and human-centered design at the heart of the cabin. Its 123° zero-gravity seats support relaxation, while second-row seats rotate to 45°, 90° and 180° positions for flexible arrangements. A 33-speaker audio system creates an immersive listening experience. An all-aluminum double-wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, paired with dual-chamber air suspension and Continuous Damping Control (CDC), balance ride comfort and vehicle control on longer journeys.

As LUXEED's performance flagship SUV, Stormax emphasizes the connection between driver and vehicle, with responsive power and predictable, controllable handling beyond acceleration alone. Built on a shared all-aluminum high-performance chassis, it combines engaging dynamics with everyday usability. Its World Model Intelligent Driving Assistance System integrates multiple sensor systems and eight layers of safety redundancy to support driving across urban streets, highways and country roads. A multimodal perception cockpit recognizes gestures, gaze and occupant status, while the onboard AI large model responds to user needs.

Both flagships draw on LUXEED's broader technology ecosystem, including a reinforcement-learning-based World Model for intelligent driving, eight layers of system-level safety redundancy and a multimodal AI cockpit. Together, these technologies support the brand's three core values, connecting driving enjoyment, passenger comfort and intelligent experiences.

At the launch, LUXEED also announced plans to enter more than 60 markets within five years, maintain consistent product standards worldwide and deliver a seamless customer experience across markets.

Looking ahead, LUXEED will continue to develop around real-world user needs, translating intelligent technology into more human-centered luxury.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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