Ukey's Latest Firmware Passes Certik Security Audit, With All Findings Remediated

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Active Monitor is now live on CertiK Skynet, giving users a public, real-time view of UKey's security posture









UKey Core 26, the touchscreen hardware wallet whose firmware has completed an independent security audit by CertiK and is now monitored through CertiK Skynet.

HONG KONG, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UKey today announced that its latest firmware release has been independently audited by CertiK, one of the blockchain industry's leading security firms. All issues identified during the review have been remediated, and UKey is now tracked by CertiK Skynet's Active Monitor, where the project's security score, security posture, monitoring events and audit history are publicly visible.

Audit close-out: every finding remediated

For a hardware wallet, firmware is the trust boundary. It generates keys, approves transactions and mediates every connection between the device and the outside world - the layer where a single flaw can undo the protections of the hardware itself. That is why UKey started its open-source and audit program here, with the component that holds the keys, rather than with the parts of the stack that are easier to publish.

CertiK examined the UKey firmware codebase and produced a set of findings and recommendations. The UKey engineering team addressed each of them in code, and the fixes were closed out through CertiK's review process. The engagement closed with no open findings.

Transparency does not stop at the audit report. UKey publishes its firmware source code so that independent researchers can inspect what runs on the device. The public repository, bestyourwallet/firmware-core, carries release tag 1.5.0.

A first step, not the finish line

This firmware review is the first phase of UKey's open-source and audit program. Its scope was the firmware, not the device as a whole. Client-side code publication, further independent reviews and greater transparency around the hardware are on the roadmap, and UKey plans to disclose the scope and results of each phase as it is completed - so that what has, and has not, been reviewed stays legible to users.

Continuous monitoring, not a one-off report

An audit is a snapshot. Active Monitor is a live feed. On UKey's CertiK Skynet project page, visitors can follow the project's security score and posture, review monitoring events, and read historical audit reports in a single place.

For individual users, that dashboard is a due-diligence tool they can check before trusting a device with their keys. For institutions evaluating custody hardware, it is a public record that can be cited in procurement and risk reviews. For UKey, it turns security work into something verifiable rather than something merely asserted.

What this means for UKey users



Keep firmware current. The audited release and its fixes are delivered through official UKey update channels. Users should update through those channels only.

Verify the device first. Every UKey device can be checked for authenticity at ukey.com/hw-verify before setup. Check the security status directly. The Skynet Active Monitor page is public and requires no account.



Frequently asked questions

Q: Where can I view UKey's CertiK audit results?

A: UKey's project page on CertiK Skynet hosts the audit reports and the security score, and shows the monitoring events that Active Monitor tracks continuously. The page is public and requires no account.

Q: What did the audit find, and how was it handled?

A: CertiK's review produced findings and recommendations covering the UKey firmware. The engineering team completed code changes for all of them, and the findings were closed out through the auditor's review process. The remediation record is reflected on the Skynet dashboard.

Q: Why did UKey start with the firmware?

A: Firmware is where a hardware wallet's core defences live: it generates keys, signs transactions and controls what the device will do on command. Auditing and publishing it first addresses the layer that matters most to users' keys, and gives later phases a foundation to build on.

Q: What comes next?

A: Client-side code publication, further independent reviews and greater transparency around the hardware are on the roadmap. Each phase will be disclosed on its own scope rather than folded into a single blanket claim.

Q: Is UKey's firmware open source?

A: Yes. The firmware source code is published at bestyourwallet/firmware-core, with the 1.5.0 release available for independent review.

Q: Does the audit change how I use my UKey device?

A: The device works as before; the audit hardened the code underneath it. Users should keep firmware up to date and download updates only from official UKey channels, then confirm device authenticity at ukey.com/hw-verify

About UKey

UKey designs and manufactures hardware wallets and self-custody tools for digital assets. Its product line includes UKey Core 26, a touchscreen hardware wallet; the Seed Card, Seed Ring and Seed Ti backup solutions; and the UKey Wallet App. UKey publishes its firmware source code and provides a public device-authenticity check at ukey.com/hw-verify. UKey products are available through JD.com. More at ukey.com.

CONTACT: Media contact Damon Marketing Lead, UKey... ukey.com