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CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES


Date: 2026-11-03 03:31:46

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bid date, 2026-11-03
Auction date 2026-11-03
Settlement date 2026-11-04
Maturity Date 2026-11-11
Nominal amount 470 billion SEK
Interest rate 1.75 %
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number 08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mail ...
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 470 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 470 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2026-11-03


MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111906920


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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