Gina Zollman Unwraps 'New Favorite Christmas Song' November 17

Gina Zollman releases her single, "New Favorite Christmas Song."

Award-winning singer-songwriter Gina Zollman celebrates the joy of belonging and the magic of coming home for the holidays.

- Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros | NoHo Arts DistrictPALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning singer-songwriter Gina Zollman announces the worldwide release of her new holiday single,“New Favorite Christmas Song,” arriving Tuesday, November 17, 2026, on all major streaming platforms.“New Favorite Christmas Song” celebrates one of the season's greatest gifts: knowing there's someplace special where you're always welcome. With its joyful message of togetherness, family traditions, friendship, and holiday cheer, the song captures the anticipation of gathering with loved ones-and the comfort of knowing you belong.From aunts, uncles, cousins, and stepchildren to neighbors and newcomers, Zollman's holiday celebration has room for everyone.At its heart is a simple sentiment: the greatest gift we can give one another is making loneliness disappear. The song's playful imagery, infectious holiday spirit, and heartfelt message reflect Zollman's distinctive songwriting style, combining warmth, wit, and an unmistakable sense of fun.A two-time 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award winner and 2025 Josie Music Awards nominee, Zollman has performed at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to stages throughout Southern California and the Vancouver, BC area.Five of Zollman's original songs have charted on Canadian radio, a particularly noteworthy achievement for an American artist. Having lived and performed in the Vancouver, British Columbia, area, Zollman maintains a special connection to Canadian audiences.All five songs were co-written with her primary musical collaborator and producer, Kevin Fisher. Fisher is a multi-platinum songwriter whose compositions have been recorded by Rascal Flatts, Sara Evans, Uncle Kracker, Little Big Town, Diamond Rio, and Paul Anka, among others. A former Warner Chappell staff songwriter, Fisher's music has also appeared in television, film, and musical theater. He currently operates The Song Benefactory, his own music production company.ABOUT GINA ZOLLMANGina Zollman is an award-winning singer-songwriter, recording artist, and entertainer based in Palm Desert, California.Her repertoire encompasses jazz, cabaret, country, adult contemporary, and original compositions. Known for her engaging stage presence, distinctive voice, humor, and storytelling, Zollman brings a personal touch to every performance.A two-time BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award winner and Josie Music Awards nominee, Zollman has released two albums - one of original music - and has had five original songs chart on Canadian radio.“New Favorite Christmas Song” will be available worldwide on all major streaming platforms beginning Tuesday, November 17, 2026. With two albums already released and a third planned for 2027, Zollman continues to expand her catalog of original music.

Eileen Shapiro

World Star PR

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Gina Zollman Unwraps 'New Favorite Christmas Song' November 17 News Provided By Gina Zollman November 03, 2026, 08:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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