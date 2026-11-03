Travel Season Puts Aligner And Night Guard Care At Risk, Voraiya Notes Ahead Of Holiday Travel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Retainers, aligners and night guards are allowed in carry-on bags, but cleaning routines often lapse once travelers leave their home bathroom setup behind

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the year-end travel season approaching - AAA projected a record 81.8 million Americans traveled at least 50 miles from home over last year's Thanksgiving period alone - Voraiya LLC is highlighting a routine that frequently breaks down on the road: daily cleaning of removable oral appliances such as clear aligners, retainers and night guards. The company, which makes a battery-powered ultrasonic and UV-C cleaning device for these appliances, said travel is one of the most common reasons customers report skipping their normal cleaning routine.Removable oral appliances are generally treated as personal or medical items and are commonly allowed in carry-on baggage, so packing one for a trip is not usually the obstacle. The more common issue, according to Voraiya, is what happens after the appliance is packed: hotel bathrooms and shared dorm or family bathrooms do not always have the soaking cup, tablet supply or dedicated sink space a traveler uses at home, so appliances get a quick rinse instead of a full cleaning for days at a time.Liquid-based cleaning routines add another wrinkle. Under the Transportation Security Administration's 3-1-1 rule, liquids in carry-on bags are limited to containers of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less, packed in a single quart-size clear bag, which can make it awkward to bring enough cleaning solution for a multi-day trip. Devices that clean using tap water and mechanical or light-based action, rather than a premixed liquid solution, avoid that restriction, since the water is sourced at the destination rather than carried in a bottle.Battery-powered devices carry their own packing rule. TSA and U.S. airlines require that devices containing lithium-ion batteries travel in carry-on rather than checked luggage, and batteries rated under 100 watt-hours do not require airline approval. Voraiya's Oral Pod uses a 4,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, equivalent to roughly 15 watt-hours, so it can be packed in a carry-on without additional paperwork under standard rules."We hear the same story from a lot of customers: they have a routine that works fine at home, and then it falls apart the first week of a trip because their setup doesn't travel with them," said Eagle Zhou, founder of Voraiya LLC. "The appliance itself usually isn't the problem. It's that cleaning it becomes one more thing to figure out in an unfamiliar bathroom."Voraiya said the appliances most affected by inconsistent travel cleaning tend to be night guards and retainers worn nightly, since missing even a few days of cleaning while away from home can allow buildup to accumulate before the traveler is back in a normal routine. The company recommends travelers who wear these appliances nightly plan for cleaning access specifically, rather than assuming a hotel bathroom will have what they need.The company has published a longer guide on portable appliance care for road trips, flights and dorm stays at voraiya/blogs/oral-care-tips/portable-ultrasonic-retainer-cleaner-travel. The Oral Pod is available directly through the company's website.Voraiya said travelers should continue to follow any specific care instructions provided by their dentist or orthodontist, since appliance materials and finishes vary by manufacturer.More information on Voraiya's products is available at voraiya.About Voraiya LLCVoraiya LLC designs at-home cleaning devices for removable oral appliances, including clear aligners, retainers, dentures and night guards. The company's product line combines ultrasonic and UV-C technology and is sold directly to consumers at voraiya. Voraiya LLC is based in Austin, Texas.Press ContactEagle ZhouVoraiya LLC5900 Balcones Drive, Ste 100Austin, TX 78731, United StatesPhone: +1 725-294-5611Email:...Website: voraiya

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Travel Season Puts Aligner and Night Guard Care at Risk, Voraiya Notes Ahead of Holiday Travel News Provided By HONG KONG GOLDROSE GLOBAL CO., LIMITED November 03, 2026, 08:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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