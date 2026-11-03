MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Kamin, representing Hartstone, a company specializing in custom concrete elements for high-end homes, is set to appear on America's Top Contractors, where he will share insights on creating distinctive outdoor spaces and delivering customer-focused concrete solutions.America's Top Contractors is a cinematic docuseries spotlighting general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders, exploring how they build businesses, solve problems, manage projects, and grow within the construction industry. You can find out more about the show by visiting the website.In this episode, Kamin will explore the process of creating beautiful, distinctive outdoor spaces while working within clients' budgets. He will also discuss the importance of face-to-face customer service, responsive communication, and practical problem-solving throughout a project.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America's Top Contractors continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries and building meaningful businesses.“Customer service is the key, always there for the client, get the answers ASAP, help solve the problem,” said Kamin.Steve's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Steve Kamin to Appear on America's Top Contractors TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 03, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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