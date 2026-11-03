DKSH Recognized As One Of Fortune's“Best Companies To Work For” In Southeast Asia
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Singapore, November 3, 2026 – DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider and trusted partner for companies seeking growth opportunities in Asia and beyond, has achieved 21st place in the 2026“Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia”. For the second year in a row, this recognition reflects DKSH's commitment to creating an engaging and high-performing work environment and reinforces what makes DKSH a unique place to build a career.
At the heart of DKSH's employee promise are breadth that accelerates growth, trust that empowers employees to lead, and purpose that connects their work to the things people depend on every day. The recognition reflects both this employee promise and DKSH's continued efforts to foster a culture built on trust, empowerment, collaboration, equity, and inclusion. DKSH remains committed to developing strong managers and strengthening leadership capabilities across the organization.
Produced in partnership with Great Place To Work®, the“Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia” list recognizes leading companies that demonstrate outstanding workplace cultures across the region. Fortune introduced its Best Companies to Work For list for Southeast Asia for the first time in 2025, with DKSH securing 38th place in the regional ranking. Additionally, DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 16 key markets. This recognition is based on an extensive employee survey, reflecting employees' strong appreciation of DKSH's workplace culture.
Antoine Mangin, Chief Human Resources Officer of DKSH, stated:“We are proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Southeast Asia for the second consecutive year, alongside DKSH ranking 321st in the Fortune 500 Europe and 325th in TIME and Statista's World's Best Companies 2026. This achievement reflects the strong, people-centric, and high-performing workplace culture DKSH has built together with its employees. We will continue to foster an excellent work environment and provide our employees with the exposure to grow, the ownership to lead, and the opportunity to make a real-world impact, in line with our promise: 'Empowered impact. Growth that matters.'”
At the heart of DKSH's employee promise are breadth that accelerates growth, trust that empowers employees to lead, and purpose that connects their work to the things people depend on every day. The recognition reflects both this employee promise and DKSH's continued efforts to foster a culture built on trust, empowerment, collaboration, equity, and inclusion. DKSH remains committed to developing strong managers and strengthening leadership capabilities across the organization.
Produced in partnership with Great Place To Work®, the“Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia” list recognizes leading companies that demonstrate outstanding workplace cultures across the region. Fortune introduced its Best Companies to Work For list for Southeast Asia for the first time in 2025, with DKSH securing 38th place in the regional ranking. Additionally, DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 16 key markets. This recognition is based on an extensive employee survey, reflecting employees' strong appreciation of DKSH's workplace culture.
Antoine Mangin, Chief Human Resources Officer of DKSH, stated:“We are proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Southeast Asia for the second consecutive year, alongside DKSH ranking 321st in the Fortune 500 Europe and 325th in TIME and Statista's World's Best Companies 2026. This achievement reflects the strong, people-centric, and high-performing workplace culture DKSH has built together with its employees. We will continue to foster an excellent work environment and provide our employees with the exposure to grow, the ownership to lead, and the opportunity to make a real-world impact, in line with our promise: 'Empowered impact. Growth that matters.'”
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