Zetexa / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Zetexa Brings Pre-Departure Student Connectivity to ICEF Berlin 2026

03.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Education partners can offer international students a local mobile number before they arrive in the USA, Canada, the UK and soon, Australia BERLIN, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetexa Global, a USA-based licensed telecom operator and B2B eSIM platform, is at ICEF Berlin 2026, which concludes today, meeting universities, colleges and education agents focused on international students' arrival experience.



Through its Unlimit Mobile brand, Zetexa enables education partners to offer prepaid local mobile plans to students travelling to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with Australia coming soon. Students can set up a local number before leaving home and are connected from the moment they land. A local number is needed for banking, accommodation and university registration, so having it before departure helps students settle in faster. As recruitment competition grows, institutions and agents are supporting students beyond admission. UK sponsored study visa grants fell 11% in the year ending June 2026, while Canada targets 155,000 new international students in 2026. Partners can choose from three options:

eSIM API: Integrate mobile plans into student portals or applications.

White-label microsite: Offer plans through a branded purchase page, without coding. Referral programme: Share links with students and earn commission on sales. Unlimit Mobile provides prepaid plans on eSIM or physical SIM, with no contract or credit check. Over 12 months, its plans cost about USD 768 less than AT&T in the USA, more than CAD 336 less than Bell in Canada and about GBP 195 less than O2 in the UK. In Canada, eligible students also earn mobile credits through Student GIC referrals with ICICI Bank Canada and BMO. "Universities and education agents help students plan their visas, accommodation and finances. A local phone number deserves a place in that preparation too. Making connectivity available before departure helps students focus on settling in," said Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO, Zetexa Global. Meet Zetexa at ICEF Berlin Co-founders Amit Agarwal (CEO) and Srujan Yeleti (COO), with Jatin Deshwal (AVP Partnerships), have been meeting education providers and recruitment agents at the InterContinental Berlin since November 1. About Zetexa Global Zetexa Global is a USA-based licensed telecom operator and B2B connectivity platform. Its brands include ZetSIM and Unlimit Mobile, supporting connectivity across more than 200 countries. Media enquiries: Name: Zetexa Global

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