Cervoz Technology / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Cervoz Brings Industrial Storage, Memory and Embedded I/O Solutions to electronica 2026

03.11.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

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Rugged data protection, industrial-grade memory and versatile connectivity for demanding embedded systems TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence, industrial automation and connected technologies continue to shape the electronics industry, embedded system developers face growing demands for data reliability, operational stability and flexible connectivity.



Cervoz Technology will make its debut at electronica 2026, held November 10–13 in Munich, Germany. At Hall C6, Booth 110, the company will present its industrial SSD, DRAM and embedded I/O expansion card portfolio, highlighting hardware technologies that support reliable operation in data-intensive and connected embedded systems. Rugged Storage and Data Protection Cervoz's industrial SSD portfolio covers PCIe Gen3 and Gen4 solutions across M.2 2230, 2242 and 2280 form factors, providing storage options for a wide range of embedded system designs. For applications operating in demanding environments, selected rugged SSDs feature MIL-STD-810H-compliant designs, wide-temperature support and anti-vibration protection. The portfolio also offers data protection technologies, including Power Loss Protection, Write Protect, Quick Erase and Physical Destroy, addressing requirements ranging from data integrity to controlled data sanitization. Flexible Connectivity for Embedded Systems Cervoz's embedded I/O expansion portfolio spans wired networking, wireless connectivity and industrial communication across Mini PCIe, M.2 and PCIe AIC form factors. Its Ethernet solutions support 1GbE, 2.5GbE and 10GbE, with RJ45, M12 X-code and SFP options to accommodate different network architectures and installation requirements. Wireless expansion covers Wi-Fi 5 through Wi-Fi 7, alongside Bluetooth connectivity. The USB 3.2 portfolio provides Type-A and Type-C interfaces in 2-, 4- and 8-port configurations. For industrial communication, Cervoz offers CAN 2.0 and CAN FD expansion solutions, with support for protocols including J1939 and CANopen, as well as serial interfaces covering RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485. Together, these options allow system developers to expand connectivity while accommodating different interface requirements, form factors and embedded platform configurations. Industrial Memory for Demanding Environments Cervoz's industrial DRAM portfolio includes DDR4 and DDR5 solutions with wide-temperature options for systems operating beyond standard commercial conditions. The portfolio covers ECC UDIMM and RDIMM options, alongside DDR5 technologies such as On-Die ECC and on-module PMIC. Additional ruggedization options, including anti-vibration fill and conformal coating, help address environmental challenges involving vibration, humidity and dust. Through its first appearance at electronica, Cervoz will bring together industrial storage, memory and embedded connectivity technologies for applications spanning industrial automation, edge computing, machine vision, transportation and other embedded systems. Meet Cervoz at electronica 2026 November 10–13, 2026 | Messe München, Germany | Hall C6, Booth 110 Visit Cervoz at electronica 2026 to explore the featured solutions and discuss specific project requirements with the Cervoz team.



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