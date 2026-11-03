Vital Signs Check Via Smartphone Camera: Docmorris Health Platform Integrates AI Technology From Caire Health AI

MENAFN - EQS Group) DocMorris, Germany's leading AI health platform with core areas including online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace, is continuing to expand its range of digital services to offer patients integrated healthcare pathways. The central point of contact on the health platform is the AI-based DocMorris Assistant, which intelligently connects information, health services such as checks or tests, medical advice, the supply of medicines and pharmaceutical support.

With immediate effect, the AI-powered vital signs check from the German medtech start-up Caire Health AI expands the existing range of services available in the DocMorris app. The application uses a standard smartphone camera to record vital signs without physical contact by analysing the user's face.. The method is based on remote photoplethysmography (rPPG). An AI analyses minute changes in the skin's light reflection – imperceptible to the human eye – caused by rhythmic blood flow.

Key health parameters such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiratory rate can thus be determined in just 30 seconds. The Vital Signs Check is intended solely for personal health guidance and helps users monitor their vital signs more closely in everyday life. The underlying technology from Caire Health AI is also used in medical software solutions. Data protection is a top priority. Video recordings are processed exclusively in real time and are not stored at any point.

“We are constantly developing our DocMorris health platform. By integrating solutions from strong partners, we are transforming isolated applications into a holistic digital health companion. Caire Health AI's vital signs check provides people with reliable benchmarks for their daily health management. Trustworthy AI serves as the key to making healthcare simpler, more accessible and more personalised for people,” says Dr Angeli Möller, Chief Digital Health Officer at DocMorris.

“For us, health begins with transparent and reliable information. With our Caire AI Vital Signs Check in the DocMorris app, we enable people to record selected vital signs easily at any time without the need for additional hardware. Instead of simply receiving healthcare services passively, they can take a more active role in managing their health and, if necessary, take the next steps in their care,” says Hamdi Belhassen, CEO and co-founder of Caire Health AI.

Further information is available at: DocMorris App - Medikamente per App kaufen

Media contact Caire Health AI GmbH

Hamdi Belhassen, CEO & Co-Founder

Email: ...

Website:

Caire Health AI

Caire Health AI develops software for the camera-based monitoring of physiological vital signs. The technology enables contactless measurement of heart rate and respiratory rate via existing digital infrastructure and can be seamlessly integrated into digital systems and clinical workflows. The company's aim is to establish camera-based health sensing as a new, software-based form of physiological data collection in the healthcare sector – and, in future, beyond it.

Media contact DocMorris

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: ...

Phone: +49 171 864 888 1

DocMorris

DocMorris stands for customer-centred, innovative services and a wide range of digital healthcare products. These range from quickly making appointments to see a doctor online on the TeleClinic telemedicine platform to pharmaceutical advice and the supply of prescription and over-the-counter medicines and healthcare products from Germany's best-known online pharmacy. In addition, there is the marketplace with a broad complementary range of remedies and aids as well as products from the areas of nutrition, beauty and family. DocMorris thus provides its customers with easy access to comprehensive healthcare services in one place with just one click. In the Germany segment, the Swiss company DocMorris AG generated external sales of CHF 1,122.6million in 2025 with currently over 12 million active customers.