Kareena Kapoor Asks Mira Rajput If She Regrets Having Children At 21, Latter Thanks Shahid Kapoor For Being There

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently got candid with Mira Rajput about embracing motherhood at a young age.

Mira Rajput who recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, was asked by Kareena whether she ever regretted or wanted it the other way round, over having children at 21, mostly when most of her friends were enjoying their college and university lives.

Responding to the question, Mira said she had absolutely no regrets and credited her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, for being extremely supportive during her early years of motherhood.

Responding to Kareena, Mira said that motherhood comes with its own set of challenges, irrespective of the age at which one embraces it. Mira said, "No, I don't think so. I think motherhood, regardless of what stage it comes to you, has its challenges. I mean, you and I have had kids at very different stages, but I am sure we both have had those challenges with raising children and feeling overwhelmed and feeling like we've never done it before because we haven't. Everyone's doing it for the first time."

Agreeing with her, Kareena responded, "Exactly." Mira further credited Shahid for being a strong support system during that phase of her life. She said, "And I think that at that time, maybe what really helped me was the fact that, I had Shahid who was extremely supportive. I had my two sisters who already had kids. It has challenges, but I feel today I wouldn't have it any other way."

During the conversation, Mira also opened up about the ages of her children, Misha and Zain. She revealed that her daughter was born when she was 21, while her son arrived just before her 24th birthday.

When Kareena asked, "So Misha was born when you were 21?" Mira replied, "Yes, 21,she was born just short of my 22nd birthday. Zain was born two days before my 24th birthday. So I literally cut my cake in the hospital."

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their daughter Misha was born on August 26, 2016, while their son Zain was born on September 5, 2018.

–IANS

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