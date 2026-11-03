India Will Build Its Own Tunnel-Boring Machines If China Stops Supplies: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India would develop its own tunnel-boring machines if China stops supplying the critical equipment, asserting that the country would not compromise on its strategic interests amid Beijing's latest export restrictions.

Addressing the Young Leaders Discourse Forum at Kirori Mal College of Delhi University here, Goyal said India would not seek concessions from any country in return for access to key technologies.

"If they don't give us tunnel-boring machines, we will develop it in India. India is not someone who will give in," he said.

The minister further stated that no obstacle can stand in the way of India's development, asserting that the country has the capability to overcome every challenge on its path to progress.

"No matter what wall comes in the journey of India's progress, we can break every chain," Goyal noted.

The minister described the engagement with students as a meaningful exchange, noting that participants raised insightful questions on India's economic development and the opportunities available for young people to contribute to the country's growth.

He said the discussion focused on how India is charting its development journey and the ways in which the younger generation can play a constructive role in nation-building.

Calling it a return to college life, Goyal said he enjoyed interacting with students at Kirori Mal College and appreciated their curiosity and enthusiasm about the country's future.

"Back to college! What a wonderful interaction with students at the Young Leaders Discourse Forum at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University," the minister stated.

"They had some excellent questions on how India is charting its growth journey and what are the opportunities in it for them to contribute meaningfully," Goyal mentioned.

During the event, the minister also shared a lighter anecdote from his student days. Recalling his school and college years, he said that nothing used to make him happier than the announcement of a holiday.

Referring to his upbringing in Mumbai, Goyal remarked that students often hoped for heavy rainfall and flooding that could lead to the closure of schools and colleges.

"As much as I remember my school and college days, nothing made me happier than the announcement of a holiday. I come from Mumbai, where we used to wait for a little flooding due to rain so that schools and colleges would be closed. Of course, I don't know why the teachers have gone on strike, but I do hope the matter will be resolved quickly and that you will be able to return to your academics," Goyal explained.