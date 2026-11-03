Deputy NSA Kapoor, South Korean FM Cho Hyun Discuss Strengthening Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 3 (IANS) Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor held a meeting with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun on Tuesday, with discussions held on further strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, Kapoor and Cho Hyun shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sharing details regarding the meeting on X, the Indian Embassy in South Korea stated, "Advancing shared strategic priorities for India- RoK Special Strategic Partnership. During his visit to ROK, Deputy National Security Adviser of India Shri Pavan Kapoor called on Minister of Foreign Affairs of the ROK, H.E. Ambassador Cho Hyun. They exchanged practical ideas for further strengthening India–ROK Special Strategic Partnership. They also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Recalling his last meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Cho Hyun said that he and Pavan Kapoor held talks on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic and security cooperation.

"Following my meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week, I was pleased to welcome India's Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor over breakfast today. His first visit to Korea for the Korea-India Economic Security Dialogue builds on the agreement reached by our leaders at their summit in April," Cho Hyun posted on X.

"We had a fruitful discussion on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic and security cooperation. I look forward to building on this momentum to further deepen our Special Strategic Partnership," he added.

During his visit, Pavan Kapoor also met Lim Woong-soon, Second Deputy Director, South Korea's National Security Office, with discussing held on bilateral ties and key regional and international developments.

Earlier on Monday, India and South Korea held the inaugural Economic Security Dialogue in Seoul and explored areas of potential bilateral cooperation in critical minerals, energy resources, shipbuilding, high technology and talent.

Pavan Kapoor co-chaired the Economic Security Dialogue with Song Ki-ho, Third Deputy Director, South Korea's National Security Office.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in South Korea stated, "Implementing a decision taken at the Leaders Summit in April 2026, India and the ROK held the inaugural Economic Security Dialogue in Seoul on 2 November. Shri Pavan Kapoor, Deputy National Security Adviser of India co-chaired the Dialogue with Mr. Song Ki-ho, Third Deputy Director, National Security Office of the ROK."

"They explored areas of potential bilateral cooperation in critical minerals, energy resources, shipbuilding, high technology and talent, where the two sides can leverage respective strengths to enhance each other's economic resilience and create diversified supply chains. The dialogue marks an important step in advancing the India-ROK bilateral relations and building a future-ready partnership," it added.

India and South Korea also held the inaugural Steel Dialogue in Seoul on Monday, discussing ways to deepen cooperation in the steel sector, including expanding trade and investment opportunities and advancing practical technology partnerships.

"The inaugural India-Republic of Korea Steel Dialogue was held in Seoul on 2 November 2026 bringing together government and industry representatives from both countries. The dialogue, co-chaired by Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel on the Indian side, covered further deepening cooperation in the steel sector including expanding trade and investment opportunities and advancing practical technology partnerships," the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X.

"The dialogue takes forward a key outcome of the Joint Strategic Vision for India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership (2026–2030), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee Jae Myung in April 2026," it added.