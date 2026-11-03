Supreme Court Blocks Trump Bid to Sideline 20,000 CA Ballots
(MENAFN) The nation’s highest court shot down a last-minute push by the Trump administration to hold back mail-in ballots from roughly 20,000 California voters, a ruling that lands just 24 hours before the November midterm elections.
The court’s order was blunt. “The application for injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is denied,” said the court.
The emergency filing, lodged earlier Monday, asked the justices to step into a fast-escalating legal fight and keep the disputed ballots out of the count until voter eligibility could be confirmed. The request first went to Justice Kagan, who referred it to the full court.
At the center of the dispute are more than 20,000 registered California voters whom federal authorities flagged as suspected noncitizens. The administration contended that state election officials should temporarily set those ballots apart while citizenship is verified.
The court’s order was blunt. “The application for injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is denied,” said the court.
The emergency filing, lodged earlier Monday, asked the justices to step into a fast-escalating legal fight and keep the disputed ballots out of the count until voter eligibility could be confirmed. The request first went to Justice Kagan, who referred it to the full court.
At the center of the dispute are more than 20,000 registered California voters whom federal authorities flagged as suspected noncitizens. The administration contended that state election officials should temporarily set those ballots apart while citizenship is verified.
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