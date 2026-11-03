Munnar To Dalhousie: 5 Stunning Indian Destinations Perfect For Misty Morning Lovers

If you are fond of foggy mornings and picturesque views of mountains then this is right for you. Have a rejuvenating holiday at one of the most picturesque places in India. Read more to find out the 5 destination in India for misty mornings.

Perfect for relaxing and enjoying some hot tea while watching fluffy clouds drift across the lush green hills. With beautiful tea plantations, valleys and fresh mountain air there are some wonderful sights to enjoy in the early mornings.

Cool place to visit with lovely coffee plantations, forested hills and winding roads. Many mornings will be filled with a dreamy feel as clouds drift across the Western Ghats. Enjoy a peaceful walk around the plantations or enjoy the beautiful scenery of Madikeri.

A very pretty place to visit with pine and deodar trees, mountain trails and amazing views of the Himalayas. Take a walk around the Bakrota Hills in the early mornings. The forested sides of the hills are often covered in mist creating a peaceful setting.

Enjoy some beautiful views by watching the sunrise over Kanchenjunga from Tiger Hill, explore the tea gardens or enjoy some lovely Darjeeling Tea.

A great place to visit if you want to see lots of clouds! The misty valleys, lush hills and amazing waterfalls make it a great place to visit during the rainy season. Don't miss out on visiting the Nohkalikai Falls.