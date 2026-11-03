Swiss President Demands Fulfillment of Arms Deals Amid US Delivery Delays
(MENAFN) Swiss President Guy Parmelin said Monday that international arms agreements must be honored, expressing concern over prolonged delays in receiving military equipment purchased from the United States.
During a briefing for foreign journalists in Bern, Parmelin explained that Switzerland has traditionally negotiated its defense purchases through the US government rather than directly with equipment manufacturers.
“In the end, it’s the government, and that complicates the situation,” he said, referring to arrangements for acquiring new fighter aircraft.
He stressed that Switzerland expects suppliers to meet their contractual commitments, pointing to delays affecting the delivery of Patriot air defense systems.
“When you pay and you buy, you sign a contract, you expect the contract to be respected and to receive your delivery,” he said.
Asked whether the procurement problems had weakened Switzerland's confidence in Washington, Parmelin avoided confirming any loss of trust. However, he highlighted the sensitivity of delays involving equipment essential to national defense.
“Without saying that trust has disappeared, this is something extremely delicate when it comes to your personal security, the security of your country,” he said, referring to delivery postponements estimated at between five and seven years.
During a briefing for foreign journalists in Bern, Parmelin explained that Switzerland has traditionally negotiated its defense purchases through the US government rather than directly with equipment manufacturers.
“In the end, it’s the government, and that complicates the situation,” he said, referring to arrangements for acquiring new fighter aircraft.
He stressed that Switzerland expects suppliers to meet their contractual commitments, pointing to delays affecting the delivery of Patriot air defense systems.
“When you pay and you buy, you sign a contract, you expect the contract to be respected and to receive your delivery,” he said.
Asked whether the procurement problems had weakened Switzerland's confidence in Washington, Parmelin avoided confirming any loss of trust. However, he highlighted the sensitivity of delays involving equipment essential to national defense.
“Without saying that trust has disappeared, this is something extremely delicate when it comes to your personal security, the security of your country,” he said, referring to delivery postponements estimated at between five and seven years.
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