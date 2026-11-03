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US Set to Mediate Ukraine-Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi Nov. 10-11

US Set to Mediate Ukraine-Russia Talks in Abu Dhabi Nov. 10-11


Date: 2026-11-03 03:29:12

(MENAFN) Washington will broker working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11, as the Trump administration steps up its push to end the war, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced Monday.

“Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and next steps toward peace,” Witkoff said on the US social media platform X.

A separate round of diplomacy is set for this week in Brussels, Witkoff said, where American negotiators will sit down with delegations from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO. The agenda covers security guarantees for Ukraine, the shape of Europe’s post-war security architecture, and economic opportunities to underpin Ukraine’s reconstruction.

“We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo and St. Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement that delivers lasting security for generations to come,” he added.

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