US Explores Resuming Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Through Ukraine
(MENAFN) Washington is reportedly considering a plan to restart Russian natural gas deliveries to European markets through Ukraine as part of broader efforts to negotiate an energy truce between Moscow and Kyiv.
According to reports, US President Donald Trump's representatives, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, discussed the possibility of involving an American intermediary in Russian gas transactions during separate visits to Moscow and Kyiv in September. The proposal was reportedly presented to US, European and Ukrainian officials.
The suggested arrangement could provide a way around existing European sanctions, allowing Russian natural gas to regain access to the continent's market while creating potentially significant investment opportunities for American businesses.
Negotiators reportedly regard the prospect of restoring Russia's access to European gas customers as an important incentive that could encourage President Vladimir Putin to accept a wider ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.
The proposal also reportedly includes a financial safeguard suggested by a White House official, under which proceeds from gas sales would be deposited into a protected escrow account in a third country. The arrangement would be intended to prevent Moscow from directing the resulting revenues toward financing its ongoing military campaign.
According to reports, US President Donald Trump's representatives, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, discussed the possibility of involving an American intermediary in Russian gas transactions during separate visits to Moscow and Kyiv in September. The proposal was reportedly presented to US, European and Ukrainian officials.
The suggested arrangement could provide a way around existing European sanctions, allowing Russian natural gas to regain access to the continent's market while creating potentially significant investment opportunities for American businesses.
Negotiators reportedly regard the prospect of restoring Russia's access to European gas customers as an important incentive that could encourage President Vladimir Putin to accept a wider ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.
The proposal also reportedly includes a financial safeguard suggested by a White House official, under which proceeds from gas sales would be deposited into a protected escrow account in a third country. The arrangement would be intended to prevent Moscow from directing the resulting revenues toward financing its ongoing military campaign.
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