Kremlin Describes Oleshky Ceasefire as Successful After US Mediation
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said Monday that a six-day truce in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, located in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, had achieved its humanitarian objectives.
"We can indeed confirm the successful execution of this humanitarian operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing, referring to the temporary halt in hostilities that officially concluded late Sunday.
Peskov thanked Washington for facilitating the arrangement, singling out US first lady Melania Trump for recognition. He also commended the cooperation between the Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners throughout the operation.
Asked whether similar arrangements could be organized again, Peskov described every case as "unique," adding: “There are no similar plans yet, nor are there any similar initiatives.”
He also addressed Ukraine's earlier allegation that Moscow had taken advantage of the truce to "regroup." Peskov countered that Russia could not exclude the possibility that Ukrainian forces had used the pause for the same reason, calling it “perfectly standard practice in such situations.”
Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's General Staff had accused Russian forces of exploiting the temporary ceasefire to “improve their positions.”
"We can indeed confirm the successful execution of this humanitarian operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing, referring to the temporary halt in hostilities that officially concluded late Sunday.
Peskov thanked Washington for facilitating the arrangement, singling out US first lady Melania Trump for recognition. He also commended the cooperation between the Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners throughout the operation.
Asked whether similar arrangements could be organized again, Peskov described every case as "unique," adding: “There are no similar plans yet, nor are there any similar initiatives.”
He also addressed Ukraine's earlier allegation that Moscow had taken advantage of the truce to "regroup." Peskov countered that Russia could not exclude the possibility that Ukrainian forces had used the pause for the same reason, calling it “perfectly standard practice in such situations.”
Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's General Staff had accused Russian forces of exploiting the temporary ceasefire to “improve their positions.”
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