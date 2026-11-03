China Calls for Renewed Dialogue to Resolve Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict through political means and restore confidence in diplomatic engagement during separate meetings with senior Iranian and Saudi representatives in Beijing on Monday.
In discussions with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Wang warned that the prolonged hostilities had extended beyond the region, emphasizing that negotiations and dialogue remained the only viable path toward ending the crisis, according to an official statement.
"All parties should act responsibly towards their people and history, moving towards a common goal and focusing on a political solution with a rational and pragmatic spirit, rather than resorting to force again," Wang said.
He reiterated Beijing's readiness to support initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to reduce regional tensions and cooperate with the parties involved to reestablish stability.
Wang also highlighted the continued development of relations between China and Iran despite international uncertainties, saying their cooperation served the interests of both nations while reflecting the Global South's desire for stronger solidarity and joint action.
He further voiced China's support for Tehran's efforts to protect its sovereignty and national security, expressing Beijing's commitment to expanding cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.
In discussions with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Wang warned that the prolonged hostilities had extended beyond the region, emphasizing that negotiations and dialogue remained the only viable path toward ending the crisis, according to an official statement.
"All parties should act responsibly towards their people and history, moving towards a common goal and focusing on a political solution with a rational and pragmatic spirit, rather than resorting to force again," Wang said.
He reiterated Beijing's readiness to support initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to reduce regional tensions and cooperate with the parties involved to reestablish stability.
Wang also highlighted the continued development of relations between China and Iran despite international uncertainties, saying their cooperation served the interests of both nations while reflecting the Global South's desire for stronger solidarity and joint action.
He further voiced China's support for Tehran's efforts to protect its sovereignty and national security, expressing Beijing's commitment to expanding cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment