Africa CDC Warns Most Pledged Ebola Response Funding Remains Undelivered
(MENAFN) Around two-thirds of the financial assistance promised for Africa's Ebola response has not yet reached the affected countries, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) warned Monday, urging faster action to control the spreading outbreak.
International partners pledged approximately $2.9 billion in financial contributions and non-cash support for the response, according to figures published by Africa CDC in September.
"This outbreak reminds us that health security is shared. For the first time, Ebola has reached three African regions. Yet, two-thirds of the pledged response funds are still pending," Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya wrote on X.
The ongoing outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has been reported in four African countries: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.
In Congo, fatalities exceeded 5,000 among more than 10,000 confirmed infections, based on government figures published Saturday.
"Every day of delay puts more families and frontline health workers at risk," Kaseya cautioned.
He added that Africa CDC was coordinating with African leaders to facilitate safe access for medical and response teams, especially in regions affected by armed conflict.
"We must act now, together, to stop the spread," he added.
International partners pledged approximately $2.9 billion in financial contributions and non-cash support for the response, according to figures published by Africa CDC in September.
"This outbreak reminds us that health security is shared. For the first time, Ebola has reached three African regions. Yet, two-thirds of the pledged response funds are still pending," Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya wrote on X.
The ongoing outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, has been reported in four African countries: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.
In Congo, fatalities exceeded 5,000 among more than 10,000 confirmed infections, based on government figures published Saturday.
"Every day of delay puts more families and frontline health workers at risk," Kaseya cautioned.
He added that Africa CDC was coordinating with African leaders to facilitate safe access for medical and response teams, especially in regions affected by armed conflict.
"We must act now, together, to stop the spread," he added.
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