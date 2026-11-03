Sudanese Army Reports New RSF Defection in Blue Nile State
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army announced Monday that a group of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel had abandoned the paramilitary group and surrendered to government troops in Damazin, the administrative capital of southeastern Blue Nile state.
In a statement, the army's 4th Infantry Division confirmed that the individuals had given themselves up to its forces in the city, but did not specify the number of defectors.
The military described the incident as the latest in a growing series of departures from the RSF amid ongoing clashes in Blue Nile state.
According to the statement, the group's commander, Jado Mohammed Hamed Shawqar, shared details about how military operations were being organized in Damazin.
The army also said Shawqar provided information regarding “Ethiopian support” for the RSF and the involvement of foreign mercenaries in the conflict.
The paramilitary group had not issued an immediate response to the announcement.
Several prominent RSF figures have defected in recent months, including political adviser Fares Al-Nour, Maj. Gen. Al-Nour Ahmed Adam, also known as Al-Nour Al-Qubba, and field commander Ali Rizkallah, nicknamed Al-Savana.
Earlier defections included a group of 21 commanders and 270 personnel who joined the Sudanese army on August 13. On August 19, another contingent consisting of four commanders and 318 fighters followed, led by Lt. Col. Musa Ali Ahmed.
In a statement, the army's 4th Infantry Division confirmed that the individuals had given themselves up to its forces in the city, but did not specify the number of defectors.
The military described the incident as the latest in a growing series of departures from the RSF amid ongoing clashes in Blue Nile state.
According to the statement, the group's commander, Jado Mohammed Hamed Shawqar, shared details about how military operations were being organized in Damazin.
The army also said Shawqar provided information regarding “Ethiopian support” for the RSF and the involvement of foreign mercenaries in the conflict.
The paramilitary group had not issued an immediate response to the announcement.
Several prominent RSF figures have defected in recent months, including political adviser Fares Al-Nour, Maj. Gen. Al-Nour Ahmed Adam, also known as Al-Nour Al-Qubba, and field commander Ali Rizkallah, nicknamed Al-Savana.
Earlier defections included a group of 21 commanders and 270 personnel who joined the Sudanese army on August 13. On August 19, another contingent consisting of four commanders and 318 fighters followed, led by Lt. Col. Musa Ali Ahmed.
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