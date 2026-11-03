Evangelical Delegation Lays A Wreath At Church In Jordan

The Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance, Reverend Botrus Mansour, visited the village of Hmoud in Jordan's Karak Governorate to express solidarity with the affected families following a terrorist attack that resulted in the death of nine Jordanian Christians attending a church funeral.

During the visit, Reverend Mansour laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Cemetery in the presence of Reverend Dr. Nabih Abbasi, Ambassador of the World Baptist Alliance in the Middle East and President of the Baptist Convention in Jordan; Reverend Dr. Jack Sara, President of Bethlehem Bible College and President of the Evangelical Alliance in the Middle East and North Africa;

The delegation also included Jordanian church leaders, including Reverend David Rihani, head of the Jordanian Assemblies of God Church, and Reverend Rami Hussein Halsa, pastor of the Resurrection Baptist Church in Sweileh.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, prayers were offered for the families of the martyrs and for the wounded, as well as for Jordan's security and stability. The delegation then conveyed condolences to the family of ِAlaa Masarwa. His wife, Nida Amareen, and the rest of the family welcomed them with compassion and gratitude. A heartfelt meeting followed, during which the delegation offered prayers and reaffirmed its support to the bereaved family.

Reverend Mansour said at the cemetery that the crime“shook us to our core,” emphasizing that the World Evangelical Alliance extends its condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He added that, as Secretary General, he issued a statement on behalf of“the 650 million Evangelicals worldwide,” affirming solidarity and prayers.“But in addition, we felt it necessary to be here to offer our condolences in person,” he said.

The Evangelical leader described Jordan as“an oasis of tolerance and full citizenship for all its people, without any discrimination between Muslim and Christian,” and expressed relief at the response of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Hashemite family, describing it as decisive and courageous“not just in words, but also in deeds.”

Reverend Mansour also highlighted the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood among Jordanians, stating,“truly, they are valiant.” He noted that he came from Nazareth, the city of the Annunciation, while Reverend Dr. Jack Sara came from Jerusalem, the city of the Resurrection. He said the visit carries a message of hope grounded in Christ's resurrection and reaffirms Jordan as a model of harmony.

In expressing solidarity, Mansour said the criminal hands targeted not only Christians, but“struck every Jordanian to the very core of their being.” He said the proper response is to strengthen unity, reject injustice, and eliminate grievances against any group in the country.

He added that the delegation will reach out to“hundreds of millions of evangelicals” worldwide to encourage them to visit Jordan, particularly ahead of the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus Christ's baptism in the Jordan River.

Reverend Mansour concluded by affirming the Easter message of hope:“The criminals thought they could kill the body and the story would end, but we tell them that the story will not end... since the Lord Jesus Christ has risen-Christ is risen.”

Reverend Dr. Nabih Abbasi said that standing before the martyrs' graves combines grief with hope. He noted that the delegation came to honor their memory, pray for their families, and declare belief that death is not the final word because Christ rose victorious over death. He explained that the biblical meaning of the word“martyr” is“witness,” emphasizing that everyone is called to bear witness for Christ, and that God calls some of His children to conclude their witness by offering their lives.

Abbasi reiterated his rejection of terrorism and hatred, stating:“From this place, we declare that terrorism will not prevail, that hatred will not defeat love, and that darkness will not extinguish the light of Christ.” He offered prayers for comfort to the families and healing for the injured, while affirming loyalty to Jordan and its security. He called for a unified prayer for His Majesty King Abdullah II, the government, the security forces, and all those who work to protect this beloved homeland.













