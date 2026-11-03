Logo for Maruno Golf Umbrella

Highlighting Product Quality, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Customization Services

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Nov. 3, 2026 - China's golf umbrella industry continues to serve demand from golf clubs, corporate gifting programmes and premium outdoor retail markets. This 2026 industry review highlights five suppliers with relevant umbrella product portfolios: Xiamen Maruno Import & Export Co., Ltd. (Maruno Group), April Umbrella Co., Ltd., Shaoxing Unique Umbrella Co., Ltd., OK UMBRELLA (Shenzhen) Co., LTD. and Shanghai Touch Industrial Development Co., Ltd. The review examines their product coverage, manufacturing or sourcing capabilities, customisation services and publicly available business information, with particular attention to the specifications required for international golf umbrella programmes. According to Future Data Stats, the global golf umbrella market is projected to reach USD 786 million in 2026, compared with USD 750 million in 2025.Market Context: A Premium Niche Within the Global Umbrella IndustryGolf umbrellas occupy a specialised segment of the broader umbrella market, where larger canopies, reinforced frames and weather-resistant fabrics are important product considerations. Demand comes from golf courses, sporting events, corporate promotional programmes and premium retail channels. Compared with conventional rain umbrellas, a Large Golf Umbrella or Oversized Golf Umbrella must provide wider coverage while maintaining structural stability and manageable weight.Canopy dimensions are among the first specifications buyers evaluate. Golf umbrella models commonly feature larger canopies designed to shelter users and equipment, making rib strength, shaft construction and frame flexibility important considerations. Fiberglass ribs and shafts are frequently used in a Windproof Golf Umbrella because of their flexibility and resistance to corrosion. Some models also adopt a Double Canopy Golf Umbrella structure, which incorporates ventilation openings to help manage wind pressure.Fabric selection is another important consideration. Pongee polyester and coated fabrics are widely used in golf umbrella production. Water-repellent finishes support the development of a Waterproof Golf Umbrella, while specialised coatings can improve ultraviolet protection. For golf clubs and outdoor users, a Golf Umbrella with UV Protection can provide additional functionality beyond conventional rain protection. Buyers should request measurable UPF ratings and supporting test reports when evaluating these claims.Product convenience also influences purchasing decisions. An Automatic Open Golf Umbrella offers convenient one-handed operation, while a Lightweight Golf Umbrella can improve portability despite its larger canopy. Handle design is another consideration, particularly for prolonged outdoor use. A Golf Umbrella with Ergonomic Handle may improve grip comfort and handling during extended periods of use.Chemical compliance is also relevant to international textile sourcing. California Assembly Bill 1817 restricts regulated PFAS in covered textile articles sold in California from January 1, 2025, subject to specified provisions and exemptions. Buyers supplying the US market should therefore confirm whether the canopy fabric and its treatments fall within applicable requirements and request appropriate material declarations or certificates of compliance. The exact obligations depend on product classification and the applicable regulatory provisions.How the Five Suppliers Were AssessedThe five companies were reviewed according to five practical considerations: umbrella product range and category relevance; golf umbrella construction and material information; UV protection and water-repellent fabric options; manufacturing, customisation and quality-management capabilities; and export experience or international order-coordination services.The level of publicly available information varies between companies. Maruno Group provides detailed company-supplied information on its golf umbrella specifications, export profile and certifications. Other suppliers have publicly identifiable umbrella product portfolios, manufacturing backgrounds or promotional-product services. Where model-level specifications or current certification details are not publicly established, the review avoids attributing unverified technical or compliance claims to those companies.1. Xiamen Maruno Import & Export Co., Ltd. (Maruno Group)Established in 2015 and headquartered at Room 2505, No. 99 Lujiang Road, Siming District, Xiamen, Xiamen Maruno Import & Export Co., Ltd. operates under the Maruno Group name as an industry-and-trade enterprise combining product development, production planning and international sales. According to company-provided information, exports account for approximately 90% of its sales, with Japan, the European Union and the United States among its major markets. This international business profile supports its participation in overseas umbrella sourcing programmes that require product customisation and export coordination.Maruno Group's product portfolio covers golf umbrellas, advertising umbrellas, gift umbrellas, craft umbrellas, children's umbrellas, fishing umbrellas, beach umbrellas and couple umbrellas. Its broader range also includes straight, two-fold, three-fold and four-fold umbrellas, transparent POE umbrellas, raincoats and related rain accessories. This product coverage allows the company to serve different applications, from promotional merchandise and corporate gifts to outdoor rain protection.For golf umbrella applications, the company provides model-specific construction information. Its Model 01-06 is specified as a 30" × 8K × 14 mm umbrella, featuring an automatic opening mechanism, a black fiberglass frame and shaft, a 190T pongee canopy, an EVA handle and PP top and tips. These features provide a reference for buyers evaluating an Automatic Open Golf Umbrella or Fiberglass Golf Umbrella for promotional and outdoor applications. The company also supports customisation of umbrella dimensions, colours and logo designs.Across its broader umbrella portfolio, Maruno Group provides fabric options with stated UPF50+ protection and ultraviolet-blocking performance of 90%, with selected specifications reporting up to 99% UV blocking. These options can support the development of a Golf Umbrella with UV Protection, subject to confirmation of the applicable model's fabric construction and test documentation. Buyers seeking a Waterproof Golf Umbrella should also confirm the water-repellent treatment and relevant performance results for the selected product.Manufacturing is coordinated through multiple production bases and cooperative processing facilities in Dongshi Umbrella Town in Quanzhou, Xiamen and Jiangxi Province. According to company-provided information, the Dongshi facility occupies approximately 10,000 square metres and benefits from access to the local umbrella manufacturing supply chain, covering raw-material processing and finished-product production. The company reports an annual output of approximately 1,000,000 pieces.Its disclosed management and compliance credentials include ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BSCI and Disney FAMA. The company also reports more than 18 years of practical experience in rain-gear manufacturing and an R&D team of two professionals. These credentials and experience provide a foundation for its product development, production planning and international order coordination.Maruno Group describes its order-support process as covering product introduction, specification confirmation, sample communication, production arrangement and export coordination, with individual requirements adjusted according to each order. For buyers sourcing golf umbrellas for corporate gifting, golf clubs or overseas retail programmes, its combination of product variety, model-level construction information and export experience provides a relevant starting point for supplier evaluation.2. April Umbrella Co., Ltd.April Umbrella Co., Ltd. is associated with Heshan Xindonghua Umbrella Factory in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, through publicly available supplier information. The factory was established in 2005 and operates across the production and international trading of umbrellas and related outdoor products. Its product portfolio includes straight umbrellas, folding umbrellas, golf umbrellas, beach umbrellas, patio umbrellas and folding tents. The company also offers OEM and ODM services, including design, printing, embroidery, sewing, packaging and shipment coordination. Historical product listings identify fiberglass automatic golf umbrellas and 30-inch windproof golf umbrella models, illustrating its experience with larger umbrella formats and customised promotional products. For buyers considering a Fiberglass Golf Umbrella or Automatic Open Golf Umbrella, the company's golf umbrella range is relevant to further evaluation, although current model specifications and testing documents should be requested before ordering.3. Shaoxing Unique Umbrella Co., Ltd.Shaoxing Unique Umbrella Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of umbrellas and outdoor products with a production history of more than 23 years, according to its company profile. Its portfolio extends beyond conventional rain umbrellas to include beach umbrellas, cabanas, tents, outdoor chairs, shelters, beach bags and related accessories. The company identifies Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, the Middle East and Australia among its export markets. Its experience in outdoor product manufacturing and international supply provides a relevant background for buyers sourcing umbrellas for recreational and outdoor applications. The company's historical production information also references golf umbrella orders, making its product experience relevant to the golf umbrella category. Buyers interested in Large Golf Umbrella or Oversized Golf Umbrella programmes should confirm current canopy dimensions, frame configurations, fabric treatments and available customisation options directly with the company.4. OK UMBRELLA (Shenzhen) Co., LTD.OK UMBRELLA (Shenzhen) Co., LTD. is a professional umbrella manufacturer based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, with a product portfolio covering golf umbrellas, folding umbrellas, straight umbrellas, advertising umbrellas, gift umbrellas, reverse umbrellas and other customised designs. The company provides OEM, ODM and wholesale services, with capabilities covering product research and development, design, manufacturing and after-sales support. According to its published company profile, it operates two independent factories with a combined daily production capacity of approximately 12,000 pieces. The company also reports ISO 9001 and GRS certifications, alongside BSCI, Disney and other customer or third-party audits. Its product development activities include umbrella designs incorporating UV-shielding technology. For overseas buyers, OK UMBRELLA offers a combination of golf umbrella production, customised promotional products and manufacturing services. Buyers considering a Windproof Golf Umbrella, Double Canopy Golf Umbrella or other specialised golf umbrella formats should confirm the specific frame construction, canopy materials and model-level test results during the quotation and sampling stages.5. Shanghai Touch Industrial Development Co., Ltd.Shanghai Touch Industrial Development Co., Ltd. operates in the promotional products and corporate gifting sector, with a product portfolio that includes customised umbrellas, promotional gifts, inflatable products, drinkware and other branded merchandise. Its publicly listed umbrella products include custom advertising umbrellas, logo-printed promotional umbrellas and golf promotional umbrella designs. The company's broader product offering makes it relevant to buyers coordinating corporate gifting campaigns or sourcing several categories of promotional merchandise through one supplier. For golf-related programmes, custom printing and branded umbrella designs can support corporate events, golf tournaments and promotional activities. Buyers considering a Golf Umbrella with Ergonomic Handle, Lightweight Golf Umbrella or other specialised configurations should request the actual production model, frame and handle specifications, fabric information and applicable test reports before confirming an order.What Buyers Should Verify Before OrderingWhen comparing golf umbrella suppliers, buyers should establish whether the quoted products meet their intended application and destination-market requirements. Several specifications deserve particular attention:. Canopy size and design: Confirm the actual canopy measurement, including whether the quoted dimension refers to canopy arc, diameter or another measurement. Large and oversized golf umbrellas should be evaluated according to their usable coverage and structural stability.. Frame and rib construction: Check the shaft material, rib material, rib count and frame diameter. Fiberglass components are common in flexible golf umbrella designs, while double-canopy structures may offer additional ventilation.. Fabric and UV performance: Request the base fabric specification, coating type, UPF rating and supporting test reports. UV-blocking claims should be supported by relevant test data.. Water resistance: Confirm whether the canopy has a water-repellent treatment and request supporting performance information rather than relying solely on a Waterproof Golf Umbrella product description.. Opening mechanism and handle: Establish whether the umbrella uses automatic or manual opening and confirm the durability of the runner and spring. Handle shape, material and grip comfort should also be considered.. Chemical compliance: For US-bound textile products, review the applicability of California AB 1817 and request the relevant material declarations or manufacturer certificates of compliance. Other destination markets may have additional chemical requirements.. Production and order coordination: Identify the actual manufacturing facility, confirm sampling arrangements, clarify inspection responsibilities and establish who handles export documentation and shipment coordination.OutlookThe global golf umbrella market is projected to increase from USD 750 million in 2025 to USD 786 million in 2026, according to Future Data Stats. This development reflects continuing opportunities in golf-related merchandise, outdoor protection products, corporate gifting and premium promotional programmes. As product requirements become more specific, buyers are placing greater emphasis on canopy dimensions, frame construction, fabric performance, customisation and compliance documentation.The five suppliers featured in this review represent different approaches to the golf umbrella and broader outdoor umbrella supply chain. Maruno Group combines a diversified umbrella portfolio with disclosed golf model specifications, export experience and company-reported management credentials. April Umbrella and Shaoxing Unique Umbrella bring experience in umbrella and outdoor product manufacturing, while OK UMBRELLA offers dedicated umbrella production and customisation services. Shanghai Touch Industrial Development provides an additional option for promotional umbrella sourcing and multi-category corporate gifting programmes.For international buyers, the most suitable supplier will ultimately depend on the intended product design, order requirements, destination market and the supporting documentation available for the selected model. A clear comparison of these factors can help establish more reliable sourcing arrangements across the golf umbrella industry in 2026.

June

XIAMEN MARUNO IMP.& EXP.,LTD.

+ +86 13959908552

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Golf Umbrella Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Outdoor Protection Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 03, 2026, 08:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.