Fishon Vision Launches Veterans Day Giveaway, Offering Free Pair Of Polarized Camera Sunglasses To A Veteran Angler

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FishOn Vision, a veteran-owned fishing gear brand, today announced a Veterans Day giveaway that will award one free pair of FishOn Vision Polarized Camera Fishing Sunglasses to a veteran angler. The contest, running on the brand's Instagram profile, is part of the company's effort to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.The giveaway invites anglers to enter for a chance to win a pair of FishOn Vision Pro sunglasses, which combine polarized, glare-reducing lenses with a built-in 1080P HD camera and microphone. The hands-free design lets anglers capture video and audio of their catch, in their own point of view, without a chest mount, head strap, or phone in hand."Your next big catch deserves more than 'you should've seen it," the company said in announcing the contest. "Record the action from your point of view, with both hands on the rod."To enter, participants must like the giveaway post and follow the Instagram profile, then tag a fishing buddy in the comments. Entrants can earn a bonus entry by sharing the Reel to their Story and tagging the account. Entries close November 6, 2026, and one winner will be selected at random from eligible entrants who complete all three steps. The winner must still be following the account at the time of selection. No purchase is necessary to enter, and the giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, nor associated with, Instagram."Keep the memories. Bring home the proof," the company added, underscoring the goal of the giveaway: helping veteran anglers document their time on the water without missing a moment of the action."As a veteran-owned company, giving back to the veteran community means a lot to us. This giveaway is a small way to thank a veteran angler for their service and help them capture the moments that matter out on the water," said Daniel Anton, Owner and CEO of FishOn Vision.In addition to the FishOn Vision Pro, shoppers can browse the full lineup of camera-equipped eyewear, including the FishOn Vision RX prescription camera clip-on sunglasses, at the brand's full product collection.About FishOn VisionFishOn Vision is a veteran-owned fishing gear brand led by owner and CEO Daniel Anton. The company is focused on helping anglers capture their time on the water through simple, hands-free recording technology built directly into polarized sunglasses. Learn more at fishonvision.Website:

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FishOn Vision Launches Veterans Day Giveaway, Offering Free Pair of Polarized Camera Sunglasses to a Veteran Angler News Provided By FishOn Vision November 03, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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