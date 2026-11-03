Belgian PM Offers Resignation as Coalition Budget Dispute Deepens
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever presented his resignation to King Philippe on Monday after failing to secure an agreement among his five-party governing coalition over the country's 2027 budget. However, the monarch postponed his decision and plans to consult leaders of the coalition parties.
"The King is holding his decision in suspense and will begin consultations with the presidents of the majority parties tomorrow," the Royal Palace said in a statement published on X.
De Wever spent more than 90 minutes meeting the king at the Royal Palace in Brussels as political tensions intensified over how to address a budget deficit estimated at €10 billion ($11 billion), according to reports.
Discussions between coalition partners have remained stalled for several weeks, with disagreements reportedly involving the Flemish socialist Vooruit party and the Francophone center-right Reformist Movement (MR).
The prime minister had previously rejected the possibility of beginning the new year with a temporary budget, a mechanism that would enable the government to continue spending according to the previous year's financial allocations.
Belgium's constitutional framework allows the king to refuse a prime minister's resignation or postpone accepting it, giving governing parties additional time to resolve their differences and reach a political agreement.
"The King is holding his decision in suspense and will begin consultations with the presidents of the majority parties tomorrow," the Royal Palace said in a statement published on X.
De Wever spent more than 90 minutes meeting the king at the Royal Palace in Brussels as political tensions intensified over how to address a budget deficit estimated at €10 billion ($11 billion), according to reports.
Discussions between coalition partners have remained stalled for several weeks, with disagreements reportedly involving the Flemish socialist Vooruit party and the Francophone center-right Reformist Movement (MR).
The prime minister had previously rejected the possibility of beginning the new year with a temporary budget, a mechanism that would enable the government to continue spending according to the previous year's financial allocations.
Belgium's constitutional framework allows the king to refuse a prime minister's resignation or postpone accepting it, giving governing parties additional time to resolve their differences and reach a political agreement.
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