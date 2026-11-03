'Rahul Gandhi Strangling Democracy, Wants To Bring Anarchy': BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of promoting anarchy and attempting to undermine democracy, while alleging that leaders associated with Congress and other Opposition parties were linked to violent protests.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP's National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the real thinking of those whom he described as the "sources of anarchy" led by Rahul Gandhi, had been exposed.

"People are discussing that these sources of anarchy, whose leader is LoP Rahul Gandhi, have had their real model exposed. There is a very popular series in which the main character is also obsessed with power. He says, 'I want to sit on the throne. I will sit on the throne, even if the entire country has to burn for it.' This is the thinking of the LoP, and I am ashamed to call him LoP. He believes in anarchism. That is why people call him Bhasmasur," Bhatia said.

He further accused Gandhi of undermining democratic institutions and attempting to create disorder in the country.

"He has become a leader who is strangling democracy, killing it and wants to bring anarchy. Senior BJP leaders, like our National President, are doing a padyatra under the slogan 'Loktantra bachao, Arajakta hatao'. Even the Union Home Minister also undertook a foot march, and people were walking in large numbers with him," he said.

Bhatia also alleged that certain individuals associated with Congress and other Opposition parties were participating in violent protests.

"I will talk about some key anarchic figures whose links are connected to the Congress party and other Opposition parties, and who are also participating in violent protests," he said.

Naming Maulana Siraj Khan, whom he identified as the Mumbai chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Bhatia said he would present his statements and their alleged implications during the press conference.

"You will see that what the Bharatiya Janata Party and the citizens of India had been saying is now reflected in these sting operations, where details from behind the scenes are coming out. The Congress and other Opposition parties take an oath in the name of the Constitution, but have so much poison in their minds for Mother India. They are like venomous snakes," he alleged.

Referring to Khan's alleged remarks, Bhatia said: "Maulana Siraj Khan is the Mumbai chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. He says, and I quote, 'The day a Momin stands up, no one will be able to control him.'"

"First, he is talking about violent protests, like those witnessed in France. Second, he is referring to looting and arson, which were seen during the major violent protests there," Bhatia said.

Questioning the context of the remarks, he said: "What does this reveal?...and he says that Hindu-Muslim unity is being destroyed."

The BJP spokesperson said, "Those seeking regime change may instead see a situation where people in the country conclude that the opposition is irresponsible and should be removed. People will find their own way forward. Do not assume you will gain anything from this. Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Tejashwi Yadav could end up damaging their own political career."