Gen Z Prefers More Time In Office Than Millennials: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Generation Z employees prefer to work from the office an average of 3.4 days a week, more than millennial workers and slightly less than Generation X and Baby Boomers, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from Savills India said Gen Z office workers (those born between 1997 - 2012) also demand good Wi-Fi and to be located close to public transport connections, gyms and Pilates studios.

Generation Z deviated from the broader tendency for younger respondents to prefer fewer days in the office. Respondents across all generations currently report attending the office for approximately four days a week.

Younger millennials prefer to attend 3.2 days a week, compared with 3.3 days for older millennials. Generation X and Baby Boomers reported a preference for 3.5 office days a week.

Though Generation Z reported being in the office more frequently than older groups, the cohort still places significant value on work-life balance, with all Generation Z respondents saying this is 'moderately' or 'extremely' important, the report noted.

High-quality Wi-Fi is the most essential amenity across all age groups within the office, while public transport connections are more important to younger respondents, with access to meeting rooms ranking higher with age.

“As India's workforce evolves, organisations will need to consider how workplace design, reliable technology and connectivity can make office attendance more meaningful. Access to public transport and nearby lifestyle amenities will also be important considerations in shaping workplaces that respond to the expectations of younger employees,” said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India.

Generation Z respondents reported having the longest commutes, with 46 per cent travelling for 41 minutes or more, likely due to more affordable housing largely being located outside city centres.

Restaurants are the highest-rated local amenity across every age group in terms of nearby facilities, but gyms and wellness centres appeal more strongly to younger respondents.

-IANS

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