Inside Rishabh Pant's 3-Crore Delhi Home, Roorkee Residence, Net Worth And Lifestyle

Rishabh Pant's homes offer an interesting contrast between his personal roots, his success as an international cricketer. While his Roorkee residence holds memories of his childhood, his Delhi property reflects his growing stature in Indian cricket

Rishabh Pant was born on October 4, 1997, in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and spent his formative years in the town. Despite achieving considerable success in international cricket, his connection with his hometown remains strong.

His ancestral family residence is located in the Dhandhera area of Roorkee, near the railway station. The property has considerable sentimental value as it was built by his grandparents around six decades ago. His father, Rajendra Pant, later renovated the house.

The building also has an important connection with the family's educational background. Pant's late father operated New Modern Public School from the family premises, and the institution continues to function there.

Unlike the extravagant homes associated with several celebrities, the Roorkee property has traditionally been described as a comfortable family residence. Pant has shared glimpses of his personal life at home, offering fans a look at the family-oriented side of the cricketer.

According to media reports, the Roorkee property is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore. However, this is an indicative media estimate rather than a verified property valuation.

His connection with Uttarakhand also extends to his ancestral village, Pali in Pithoragarh district. In August 2026, reports emerged that reconstruction work had begun on the family's old ancestral house there. Pant had also publicly expressed his desire to return to Uttarakhand and establish his base in his home state.

While Roorkee remains close to Pant's heart, his Delhi residence reflects a more contemporary lifestyle. The cricketer reportedly owns a property in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore.

Spread across an estimated 5,000 square feet, the residence reportedly combines modern architecture with understated interiors. Its design incorporates glass, wood and stone, creating a spacious and sophisticated atmosphere.

Here are some of the standout features of his Delhi home:

- Living room: The living area reportedly features a neutral colour palette, with beige, white and grey tones. Wooden flooring, contemporary furniture and large windows give the space a warm, uncluttered appearance.

- Trophy display: One of the notable elements is a dedicated display cabinet showcasing Pant's cricketing achievements, medals and memorabilia.

- Bedroom: The bedroom features wooden flooring, soft lighting and large windows. The interiors reportedly focus on comfort rather than excessive decoration.

- Home gym: Fitness is an important part of a professional cricketer's routine, and Pant's residence reportedly has a dedicated workout area equipped with modern exercise equipment.

- Outdoor space: The property has balconies with plants and seating arrangements. Reports have also highlighted a rooftop garden with a bar and views of the Delhi skyline.

The home reportedly underwent changes to accommodate Pant's fitness and rehabilitation requirements following his serious car accident in December 2022. His return to professional cricket after an extended recovery period made the importance of fitness and a suitable training environment particularly evident.

The Delhi residence is therefore more than a luxury property. It reportedly combines personal comfort, privacy and facilities that support the demanding routine of an international cricketer.

Rishabh Pant's success on the cricket field has translated into substantial financial growth. His earnings come from several sources, including IPL contracts, BCCI retainership, international match fees and brand endorsements.

As of November 2026, his net worth is commonly estimated at around Rs 100 crore, although some online estimates place it between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore. It is important to note that these figures are not officially confirmed by Pant and should be treated as media estimates.

IPL earnings

One of the biggest milestones in Pant's financial journey came during the 2025 IPL mega auction, when Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for a record Rs 27 crore.

He also earned Rs 27 crore during the 2026 IPL season with the franchise. According to Cricbuzz's IPL earnings records, his cumulative IPL earnings from 2016 through 2026 stand at approximately Rs 137.8 crore, before deductions and taxes.

BCCI contract and match fees

Pant also earns through his central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). For the 2025-26 contract cycle, he was placed in Grade B, which carries an annual retainer of Rs 3 crore.

In addition to the annual retainer, Indian cricketers receive match fees for representing the country. The reported rates are:

- Test matches: Rs 15 lakh per match.

- One-Day Internationals: Rs 6 lakh per match.

- T20 Internationals: Rs 3 lakh per match.

Brand endorsements

Commercial partnerships form another important part of Pant's earnings. Over the years, he has been associated with several popular brands, including Adidas, Dream11, Zomato, JSW Cement and Cadbury.

His popularity, energetic personality and reputation as an aggressive wicketkeeper-batter have made him an attractive face for brands targeting India's cricket audience. However, individual endorsement fees and the total value of his commercial contracts are not publicly disclosed.

Luxury car collection

Pant's interest in automobiles is another aspect of his lifestyle that has attracted attention. Media reports have associated him with several premium vehicles, including:

- Ford Mustang GT

- Audi A8

- Mercedes-Benz GLC

- Mercedes-Benz GLE