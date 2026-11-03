566 Days Away, One Surprise Homecoming: Man's Mother's Hug Melts Hearts Online (WATCH)

A man's unexpected return home after 566 days has turned into a heartwarming family reunion, with a video of the surprise visit winning attention on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @yxshh_view, captures the moment his family realises he has returned, with his mother's reaction becoming the emotional highlight.

The video opens with the words, "Let's surprise them after 566 days." The text sets the scene for the long-awaited homecoming and the plan to catch the family off guard. As the man arrives, family members appear surprised to see him. His mother then walks towards him and wraps him in a warm hug, creating a tender moment that has resonated with viewers.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by @yxshh_view

The reunion is especially moving because of the length of time he had been away. The video does not explain where he had been during those 566 days or why he was away from home. Instead, it focuses on the family's spontaneous reactions and the joy of seeing him again.

Sharing the clip, the man kept his caption brief: "566 days and that's the time." The simple line drew attention to the long wait behind the emotional reunion, while the footage showed how much the unexpected visit meant to his family.

The post has prompted several heartfelt responses from Instagram users. One person wrote, "Dad trying hard to be strong as always." Another viewer admitted, "Successfully cried one more time over a stranger's memorable moment." A third commented, "Father is trying his best to control his emotions," while another simply said, "So sweet."

The reactions suggest that viewers were particularly touched by the emotions visible across generations, especially the mother's warm embrace and the effort to hold back tears.

The clip is another reminder of how an unplanned reunion can become a lasting memory. Without elaborate arrangements or a lengthy explanation, the man's return after 566 days-and his family's unfiltered response-has struck a chord with social media users, turning a private moment of happiness into a widely shared feel-good video for viewers across the internet.