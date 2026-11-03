Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Leadership Roundtable Brings Gas Producer Coordination To Paris

Africa's gas industry is entering a period in which cooperation between producing countries could become increasingly important. Demand is rising, LNG markets are being reshaped by geopolitical disruptions and new supply, while major gas developments across the continent continue to compete for capital.

Against this backdrop, the GECF Leadership Roundtable at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum 2027 in Paris will bring the perspectives of gas-producing countries into a discussion focused on the commercial and strategic priorities shaping the sector.

The session comes as Africa continues to expand its role in global LNG markets. The GECF forecasts LNG exports from the continent to reach about 110 billion cubic meters (bcm), or 80 million tons per annum (mtpa), by 2030, rising to 215 bcm, or 160 mtpa, by 2050. The outlook spans producers including Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Mauritania, Senegal and Nigeria, while GECF projections point to growing LNG trade with Asia and within African markets.

Recent developments have reinforced the strategic value of that supply base. Tanzania's long-delayed $42 billion LNG project has gained renewed attention as disruptions to Middle Eastern gas supplies have increased the value of diversified LNG sources, while ExxonMobil is advancing preparations for Mozambique's Rovuma LNG project after years of delay.

For African producers, however, expanding exports is only one part of the equation. Domestic gas demand is rising at the same time that governments are seeking to use gas to improve electricity supply, support industrial development and create new revenue streams. That creates a need to balance export projects with domestic offtake, pipeline infrastructure, gas processing and gas-to-power development.

Coordination between producing countries can help address some of these challenges. Sharing experience on fiscal frameworks, project development, infrastructure and market access can help governments compete for investment while strengthening the case for regional gas infrastructure and cross-border trade.

The global market is also becoming more competitive. Reuters reported this month that gas and LNG infrastructure investment is expanding across multiple regions, with Asia accounting for the largest share of planned LNG import capacity. At the same time, disruptions to Middle Eastern supply have reinforced concerns around security of supply and increased the strategic importance of alternative producers. That creates an opening for African gas producers, but converting that opportunity into projects will require capital, infrastructure and credible long-term markets.

The GECF Leadership Roundtable at IAE 2027, taking place in Paris from May 11-13, will provide a senior-level setting to examine those issues alongside the investors and project developers needed to advance them. The wider forum is designed to connect African energy markets with global capital, with a focus on projects spanning gas, LNG, infrastructure and power.

For African gas producers, the question is how effectively its resources can be developed, connected to markets and converted into reliable energy and industrial growth. The Paris roundtable will put producer coordination at the center of that investment conversation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.