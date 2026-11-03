Will Kimi Antonelli Take Race Number 1 For 2027 F1 Title Defence? Italian Answers

MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, Nov 3 (IANS) Newly-crowned Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli has revealed that he will keep the number 12 on his car for the 2027 season after clinching the 2026 title.

The Italian 20-year-old scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever driver to secure an F1 title after he finished third in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, putting him clear enough of his rivals to clinch the title with four more rounds scheduled to go.

Since 2014, drivers have been given the choice to pick their race numbers, with number 1 reserved only for the world champion. Speaking after his historic triumph, Antonelli reflected that he will not take number 1 and will continue with number 12, which is the same number that his idol Ayrton Senna used when he clinched the first of his three titles in 1988.

"I think I'll stay with number 12," he said, as quoted by F1. "I'll stay with number 12 because, obviously, it's a very special number for me.

"But also it's a way for me to stay grounded, to stay humble, and I feel like by keeping number 12, it allows me to have a new point where to start and build on everything again and try to improve.

"And also, to be honest, I'm very superstitious, and number 1 has never been a good number for me. Whenever I put it, it went extremely badly. So one more reason to stay with number 12. But, yeah, I will stay with number 12," he added.

Lando Norris, the 2025 world champion, recently used the race number 1, as he was the defending champion this season. Previously, four-time champion Max Verstappen also used the race number 1 on his car for four years, from 2022 to 2025, as he was the defending champion in those seasons.

Antonelli is now the new champion and is Italy's first after 73 years. He has secured nine race wins this season and has been on the podium 16 times out of the 19 races. "It's difficult to put into words what I'm feeling right now. I'm still trying to process it all, but to be able to say that I am world champion is just incredible," Antonelli said in Mercedes' post-race release.

"This is a moment that I will remember for the rest of my life. We've had an amazing season, and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. From very early on, we had a strong car and were able to be consistent, and that gave us the belief that we could fight for the championship.

"I wouldn't be here without this team and without all the people and partners who have supported me throughout my career. Mercedes has believed in me for so many years and given me this incredible opportunity, so to repay that trust by winning the World Championship together means so much. I also have to thank my family, my friends and everyone who has been there for me along the way," he added.