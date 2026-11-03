Spain Identifies Most Victims of Deadly High-Speed Train Collision
(MENAFN) Spanish authorities have confirmed the identities of 66 out of the 69 people who died in last week's high-speed rail disaster near Urda in central Spain, according to the regional high court on Monday.
The families of 60 victims have so far received official notifications, including relatives of 36 men and 24 women, based on the latest figures released by the center overseeing the identification process on Sunday night.
Among the 66 identified individuals, 54 were Spanish nationals and four were American citizens. The other eight victims represented Argentina, Canada, Czechia, France, Japan, Mexico, Portugal and Tunisia, with one person from each country.
Authorities are still investigating three outstanding missing-person cases involving two Australian citizens and one Japanese national.
Those who lost their lives included Fatima Banez, who previously held the position of labor minister during Mariano Rajoy's premiership, as well as acclaimed composer Marisa Manchado, who was heading to Seville to attend a university event.
The crash also claimed the lives of Renfe train driver Antonio Acedo, aged 36, and his assistant, Daniel Cabanas.
Julieta Gallego, a 24-year-old long jumper, was also among those killed, according to reports.
Since Wednesday, a team of more than 60 specialists has been working in Toledo to conduct postmortem examinations and establish the victims' identities through fingerprint analysis and DNA testing.
The families of 60 victims have so far received official notifications, including relatives of 36 men and 24 women, based on the latest figures released by the center overseeing the identification process on Sunday night.
Among the 66 identified individuals, 54 were Spanish nationals and four were American citizens. The other eight victims represented Argentina, Canada, Czechia, France, Japan, Mexico, Portugal and Tunisia, with one person from each country.
Authorities are still investigating three outstanding missing-person cases involving two Australian citizens and one Japanese national.
Those who lost their lives included Fatima Banez, who previously held the position of labor minister during Mariano Rajoy's premiership, as well as acclaimed composer Marisa Manchado, who was heading to Seville to attend a university event.
The crash also claimed the lives of Renfe train driver Antonio Acedo, aged 36, and his assistant, Daniel Cabanas.
Julieta Gallego, a 24-year-old long jumper, was also among those killed, according to reports.
Since Wednesday, a team of more than 60 specialists has been working in Toledo to conduct postmortem examinations and establish the victims' identities through fingerprint analysis and DNA testing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment