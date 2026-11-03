Indian Navy Rescues 20 Iranian Crew Members Of Fishing Vessel Azini Hijacked By Somali Pirates After 48-Hour Operation

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Iranian Embassy in India has thanked the Indian Navy for its swift operation that rescued a hijacked fishing vessel with 20 crew members off the coast of Somalia on Monday.“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates,” the Iranian mission said in a post on social media.

How Indian rescued hijacked fishing vessel

The fishing vessel, Azini, was reported to have been hijacked by an armed pirate group earlier last month, off the north-eastern coast of Somalia. Responding to the situation, the Indian Navy tasked a mission-deployed warship to intervene, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft

"Working in close coordination, these platforms located the vessel after persistent surveillance, tracked its movements and employed calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape," the Navy said in a statement.

| At least 22 Indians aboard two commercial vessels hijacked by pirates

It said marine commandos were deployed through a precision airdrop by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft.

"Executing a swift and well-coordinated tactical intervention, the Indian Navy secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and ensured safe release of all 20 crew members," the Navy said.

It described the "successful operation" as a "testament" to the Indian Navy's high operational preparedness and ability to undertake complex maritime security operations through "seamless inter-service coordination".

'Testament to spirit of friendship'

"The Indian Navy stands committed to safeguarding seafarers, protecting vital maritime trade routes and ensuring a safe, secure and stable maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region," it added.

Expressing their gratitude for the successful rescue of the Iranian crew, the Embassy said,“This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India.”

Return of Somali piracy

The hijacking of Azini was the latest in a series of attacks carried out by Somali pirates in 2026 amid fears of piracy on the high seas making a comeback after nearly a decade.

| 13 vessels attacked in 2026: Here's why Somali piracy is making a comeback

In 2026 so far, Somali pirates have hijacked at least 8 vessels and carried out around 15 attacks or seizures, the highest number since 2013.

A combination of factors, including the shift in focus to threats in the Red Sea by international naval patrols, the Iran conflict, and the instability in Somalia, has been blamed for the resurgence of Somali piracy in 2026.