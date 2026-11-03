Cessna Crash Kills 2 Minutes After Pachuca Takeoff
(MENAFN) Two people died Monday when a Cessna light aircraft went down within a minute of leaving Pachuca National Airport in Mexico’s central state of Hidalgo, according to the country’s federal civil aviation regulator.
The single-engine Cessna 210, run by Grupo Aeroespacial Avspace, took off at 9.30 a.m. local time (1530GMT) for Cuernavaca International Airport in Morelos state, the regulator said in a post on the US social media platform X.
The plane came down one minute into its flight, during the initial climb, roughly 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the start of runway 21, the agency said.
Preliminary information indicates the aircraft struck Tezontle Avenue in the Venta Prieta neighborhood of Pachuca, the Hidalgo state capital. Aviation authorities said the wreck lay outside the airport perimeter, in an urban area close to the runway.
Both occupants were killed. The regulator has not released their names or said what roles they held aboard.
Staff from the Pachuca Airport Command went to the scene to carry out required procedures and coordinate the official response. The agency has opened an administrative investigation to determine what led to the crash.
Key questions remain unanswered. The regulator gave no indication of a mechanical fault, weather conditions or any other factor that may have contributed to the descent. It also did not say whether anyone on the ground was hurt, or whether buildings or vehicles were damaged when the aircraft hit the avenue. No preliminary conclusions on the cause have been issued.
The Cessna 210 is a single-engine plane commonly used for private and general aviation.
The single-engine Cessna 210, run by Grupo Aeroespacial Avspace, took off at 9.30 a.m. local time (1530GMT) for Cuernavaca International Airport in Morelos state, the regulator said in a post on the US social media platform X.
The plane came down one minute into its flight, during the initial climb, roughly 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the start of runway 21, the agency said.
Preliminary information indicates the aircraft struck Tezontle Avenue in the Venta Prieta neighborhood of Pachuca, the Hidalgo state capital. Aviation authorities said the wreck lay outside the airport perimeter, in an urban area close to the runway.
Both occupants were killed. The regulator has not released their names or said what roles they held aboard.
Staff from the Pachuca Airport Command went to the scene to carry out required procedures and coordinate the official response. The agency has opened an administrative investigation to determine what led to the crash.
Key questions remain unanswered. The regulator gave no indication of a mechanical fault, weather conditions or any other factor that may have contributed to the descent. It also did not say whether anyone on the ground was hurt, or whether buildings or vehicles were damaged when the aircraft hit the avenue. No preliminary conclusions on the cause have been issued.
The Cessna 210 is a single-engine plane commonly used for private and general aviation.
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