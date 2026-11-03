Mexico Warns Citizens: Avoid Nonessential Saudi Travel Now
(MENAFN) Mexico has told its citizens to put off nonessential trips to Saudi Arabia, citing persistent Middle East tensions and heightened regional security risks. Its embassy in the kingdom issued the directive Monday, covering tourism and family visits.
In a post on the US social media platform X, the mission also called on Mexicans living in or passing through Saudi Arabia to stay alert and take extra precautions.
The embassy told citizens to watch their phones for alerts about possible attacks and, when one sounds, to take cover at home or in a secure spot at their workplace. It also warned against posting photos or videos of conflict-related incidents on social media.
For the latest updates, the embassy asked Mexicans to follow its official social media accounts and to register their personal details with the mission. It also listed contact information for nationals needing emergency help or consular services.
The notice repeats the embassy’s standing advice against nonessential travel to Saudi Arabia, as security concerns across the region continue. Earlier advisories likewise urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips and follow local safety instructions. They also recommended confirming flight conditions directly with airlines and airports, and avoiding the circulation of images tied to security incidents.
The embassy gave no estimate of how many Mexican citizens currently live in or are visiting Saudi Arabia.
In a post on the US social media platform X, the mission also called on Mexicans living in or passing through Saudi Arabia to stay alert and take extra precautions.
The embassy told citizens to watch their phones for alerts about possible attacks and, when one sounds, to take cover at home or in a secure spot at their workplace. It also warned against posting photos or videos of conflict-related incidents on social media.
For the latest updates, the embassy asked Mexicans to follow its official social media accounts and to register their personal details with the mission. It also listed contact information for nationals needing emergency help or consular services.
The notice repeats the embassy’s standing advice against nonessential travel to Saudi Arabia, as security concerns across the region continue. Earlier advisories likewise urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips and follow local safety instructions. They also recommended confirming flight conditions directly with airlines and airports, and avoiding the circulation of images tied to security incidents.
The embassy gave no estimate of how many Mexican citizens currently live in or are visiting Saudi Arabia.
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