Rubio Presses Venezuela on Elections, Prisoner Releases
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Monday with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco to discuss Venezuela’s political future, national reconciliation efforts and the road to democratic elections, according to a U.S. government department.
The talks took place in Washington, DC. The department said Rubio reaffirmed President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan for Venezuela, which moves through stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation before a democratic transition.
In a statement, the department said: “The two discussed progress in the Venezuelan-led reconciliation talks, including institutional reforms that lay the groundwork for free, fair and credible elections,”
Rubio also urged the continued release of political prisoners still held in Venezuela.
The meeting comes as US and Venezuelan officials engage on political reconciliation, institutional reform and the country’s future governance.
The talks took place in Washington, DC. The department said Rubio reaffirmed President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan for Venezuela, which moves through stabilization, economic recovery and political reconciliation before a democratic transition.
In a statement, the department said: “The two discussed progress in the Venezuelan-led reconciliation talks, including institutional reforms that lay the groundwork for free, fair and credible elections,”
Rubio also urged the continued release of political prisoners still held in Venezuela.
The meeting comes as US and Venezuelan officials engage on political reconciliation, institutional reform and the country’s future governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment