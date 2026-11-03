Neftchi Set 21St-Century Scoring Record In Azerbaijan Premier League

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan Premier League leaders Neftchi have scored 25 goals in their opening 10 matches of the season, setting a new scoring record for the Baku-based club in the 21st century.

According to the Professional Football League (PFL), this is the club's most prolific start to a league campaign in more than two decades.

The last time Neftchi scored at least 25 goals in their first 10 league matches was in the 2000-2001 season, when they found the net 28 times over the same period.

With their latest tally, Neftchi have recorded their best scoring return in the opening 10 rounds of a league campaign in the past 25 seasons. In the other 24 campaigns during that period, the Baku side failed to reach an average of 2.50 goals per game in their first 10 matches.

However, the club's all-time record remains even more impressive. Neftchi hold the highest scoring record in the history of the Azerbaijan championship, which was established in 1992.

During the opening 10 matches of the 1996-1997 season, the Baku outfit scored an astonishing 42 goals, a benchmark that remains the club's best start to a league campaign.