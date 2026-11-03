Two Tourist Helicopters Collide In Nepal, Leaving One Dead

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two tourist helicopters collided mid-air in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, in the eastern part of the country, killing one foreign national, The Kathmandu Post reports.

According to the information, helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty were attempting to land on the same helipad in the mountainous region when they collided and crashed.

Nepalese police identified the victim as 47-year-old Indian national Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, who was aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter. His body was transported to a hospital in Lukla, a key transport hub for tourists heading to Mount Everest.

Both pilots were injured in the accident, according to preliminary reports.

The number of casualties could have been higher. Several dozen tourists carrying backpacks were standing near the helipad when the crash occurred. Debris and rotor blades from one of the helicopters flew in their direction, narrowly missing the group.

Small helicopters are widely used in the Himalayan nation to transport tourists, climbers and supplies, as well as to carry out emergency evacuations.

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