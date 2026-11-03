Azerbaijan And China's CSCEC International Discuss Joint Industrial Park And Infrastructure Projects

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Azerbaijan and China's CSCEC International have discussed opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure, urban planning, energy and industry, including the potential establishment of an Azerbaijan-China Industrial Park.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov announced the discussions following a meeting with Gao Bo, Chairman of the Board of CSCEC International.

According to a post shared by the minister on his official X account, the meeting focused on prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Chinese company across several economic sectors.

“We met with Gao Bo, Chairman of the Board of 'CSCEC International.' We discussed prospects for cooperation in Azerbaijan across sectors such as infrastructure, urban planning, energy, and industry.

We exchanged views on the establishment of an Azerbaijan-China Industrial Park and potential collaboration with the company in this regard.

We also explored opportunities to attract joint investments and leverage the experience of 'CSCEC International' in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects,” Jabbarov wrote.

The discussions also covered opportunities to attract joint investment and utilise CSCEC International's experience in implementing major infrastructure and industrial projects.