President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Panama

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the people of Panama on the occasion of your country's national holiday, Independence Day.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Panama and fully realize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Panama lasting peace and prosperity."