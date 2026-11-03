Russian Strike On Kharkiv Hospital Raises Injury Toll To 73

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram.

According to the investigation, on November 3 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.

The strike hit the passageway between the hospital buildings. The facade and wards of the medical facility were damaged, and windows were shattered.

Another medical facility, a laboratory, and the windows of 10 apartment buildings were also damaged.

Seventy-three people were injured, including hospital patients, medical staff, and residents of nearby buildings.

Law enforcement officers recovered fragments of the munition. According to preliminary data, it may have been a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPK-5R guidance module.

Kharkiv hit by Russian attack, medical facility struck, casualties reported

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, 62 people were previously reported injured as a result of a Russian strike on a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.