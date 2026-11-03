Russian Attack On Dnipro Injures 15, Three In Serious Condition
He said that three men are in critical condition.
“The search-and-rescue operation is complicated by the constant threat of repeat strikes. The danger to Dnipro persists. Stay in safe places,” the head of the Regional State Administration noted.Read also: Russian strike on Kharkiv hospital raises injury toll to 73
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a thermal power plant, a residential neighborhood, a police station, and a hospita l in Dnipro.
Five people were reported wounded.
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