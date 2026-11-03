Russian Attack On Dnipro Injures 15, Three In Serious Condition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He said that three men are in critical condition.

“The search-and-rescue operation is complicated by the constant threat of repeat strikes. The danger to Dnipro persists. Stay in safe places,” the head of the Regional State Administration noted.

Russian strike onhospital raises injury toll to 73

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a thermal power plant, a residential neighborhood, a police station, and a hospita l in Dnipro.

Five people were reported wounded.