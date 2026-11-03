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Russian Attack On Dnipro Injures 15, Three In Serious Condition

Russian Attack On Dnipro Injures 15, Three In Serious Condition


Date: 2026-11-03 03:05:32

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He said that three men are in critical condition.

“The search-and-rescue operation is complicated by the constant threat of repeat strikes. The danger to Dnipro persists. Stay in safe places,” the head of the Regional State Administration noted.

Read also: Russian strike on Kharkiv hospital raises injury toll to 73

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a thermal power plant, a residential neighborhood, a police station, and a hospita l in Dnipro.

Five people were reported wounded.

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UkrinForm

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