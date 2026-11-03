Two Policemen Martyred In Attack On Polio Security Team In Mohmand
According to police, the incident took place in the Dag Tamanzai area of Mohmand, where unidentified armed men targeted police personnel who were on their way to perform security duties for the anti-polio campaign.
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As a result of the firing, two police personnel died on the spot, while another sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
Police said a security cordon has been established in the area following the incident, while a search operation is underway to arrest the attackers.
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