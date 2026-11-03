AFC Reschedules Asian Cup In Saudi Arabia To December 2027

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, moving the tournament to December 23, 2027, through January 21, 2028, instead of its previously scheduled dates of January 7 to February 5, 2027.

The AFC said the decision followed extensive consultations with the tournament's Local Organising Committee and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, in light of exceptional circumstances and regional developments that have created logistical challenges, particularly concerning travel and transportation.

The confederation said the revised schedule aims to take into account the interests of participating national teams, officials, fans and all other stakeholders. It added that it would continue working closely with the local organizing committee, national football associations and relevant partners to minimize the impact of the postponement and ensure the tournament is organized in accordance with the required standards.

The AFC also said the proposed dates would be submitted to FIFA for approval, with any further updates regarding organizational arrangements to be announced through its official channels.

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup for the first time in its history. The 19th edition of the continental tournament will feature 24 national teams, with matches scheduled to take place across three Saudi cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.

//Petra// WH