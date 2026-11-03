3 Jordanian Housing Projects Shortlisted For 2026 Shanghai Global Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Three housing developments in Zarqa Governorate have been named among the Shortlisted for the 2026 Shanghai Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, securing a place on a shortlist of 15 cities and projects selected from 92 cities representing 34 countries.

The selected projects are Al-Majd Residential City, Jreiba Housing Project and Al-Betrawi Housing Project.

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the three projects were shortlisted as part of its participation in the award's fourth edition, held in Fuzhou, China, alongside events marking World Cities Day.

//Petra// WH