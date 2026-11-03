Andrew P. Trussler, MD Announces Updated Practice Name After More Than A Decade In Austin

MENAFN - GetNews) "The Westlake practice's updated identity highlights its Austin location and plastic surgery specialty, with the same clinical team and approach to patient care."Andrew P. Trussler, MD, has renamed his Westlake practice Andrew P. Trussler, MD - Austin Plastic Surgeon. The updated name clearly identifies the practice's location and specialty while retaining the same team and approach to care that have served Austin-area patients since 2014.

AUSTIN, Texas - November 3, 2026 - Andrew P. Trussler, MD, has announced an updated name for his Westlake-based practice: Andrew P. Trussler, MD - Austin Plastic Surgeon. The announcement updates the practice's public identity more than 12 years after Dr. Trussler opened his Austin office in March 2014.

The updated name identifies the physician who leads the practice, his professional specialty, and the city where the practice operates. It keeps Dr. Trussler's name as the foundation of the identity while adding geographic and professional context for first-time visitors.

The practice continues to operate at 5656 Bee Cave Road, Suite J-200, in Austin's Westlake community. Its clinical team and approach to patient care remain unchanged. The practice's website and telephone number also remain the same, providing familiar points of contact for existing patients, referring offices, and community members.

An Updated Name With an Established Foundation

The announcement centers on how the practice identifies itself publicly. By combining the physician's name with a location and specialty, the updated identity presents those details together in a single practice name.

For existing patients, retaining Andrew P. Trussler, MD, preserves the most recognizable element of the practice's identity. For people researching the office or receiving its name from another provider, the additional wording supplies context about its professional focus and connection to Austin.

The updated identity builds on the practice's history rather than introducing a separate organization. Dr. Trussler remains in charge, and the practice continues to serve Austin and surrounding Hill Country communities from its established Westlake location.

That continuity is central to the announcement. The practice's name has changed, but the people and location behind its day-to-day operations remain familiar to those who already know the office.

More Than 12 Years in Austin

Dr. Trussler opened his Austin practice in March 2014. The October 2026 announcement therefore follows more than 12 years of operating in the area, placing the name update within an established local history.

Over that period, the practice has served patients from Austin and neighboring Hill Country communities. Its Westlake location remains part of that geographic identity, connecting the office to both the city named in the updated title and the surrounding communities it serves.

The revised name makes the Austin connection explicit. Rather than relying on an address or accompanying description to establish location, the practice now includes the city directly in its public name.

The timing also offers an opportunity to restate the practice's foundational information: who leads it, when it was established, where it is located, and how to reach it. Those details remain relevant as the updated name is introduced to existing and prospective audiences.

Continuity for Existing Patients and Referring Offices

For patients already familiar with the practice, the announcement provides a clear reference: the updated name refers to the same Westlake office led by Dr. Trussler.

The practice retains its clinical team and approach to patient care. Its street address, website, telephone number, and weekday office hours also remain unchanged. These details help connect the updated identity to the office patients and referring providers already recognize.

Referring offices can identify the practice by the same physician name and contact information they've used before. Community members who encounter the updated name can likewise connect it with the established office on Bee Cave Road.

Keeping those identifying details together is a practical part of communicating a name update. In this announcement, the physician's name provides professional continuity, while the address and existing communication channels provide consistent reference points.

A Professional Background Across Academic and Private Practice

Dr. Trussler's professional background includes both academic medicine and private practice. Before establishing his Austin office, he served as an Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

He earned his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, graduating summa cum laude. He subsequently completed general surgery training at the University of Michigan, plastic surgery training at UCLA, and an aesthetic surgery fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

That professional history predates the opening of the Austin practice in 2014 and provides background for the physician's name retained in the updated identity.

The announcement does not change the practice's leadership. Dr. Trussler continues to direct the office, with the existing clinical team remaining in place. The updated name connects that established leadership with a clearer statement of location and professional specialty.

Established Location and Contact Information

The practice remains at 5656 Bee Cave Road, Suite J-200, Austin, Texas. Its Westlake location remains the office's physical address and an identifying detail for patients, referring providers, and others seeking general practice information.

Office hours remain Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can reach the practice by telephone at (512) 450-1077, and its website remains

These contact details accompany the name announcement so readers can identify the office using information beyond the updated wording alone. The physician name, street address, telephone number, and website together connect the announcement to the practice's established presence in Austin.

As the practice introduces its updated name, its central message is continuity: an established Austin office, the same clinical team, and an identity that now states its physician, specialty, and location together.

About Andrew P. Trussler, MD - Austin Plastic Surgeon

Andrew P. Trussler, MD - Austin Plastic Surgeon is a private medical practice established in Austin in March 2014. Located in the Westlake community at 5656 Bee Cave Road, Suite J-200, the practice serves adult patients from Austin and the surrounding Hill Country under the direction of Andrew P. Trussler, MD. Its updated name reflects its physician leadership, professional specialty, and Austin location.