Leading All-In-One Business Operations Provider In Thailand, Settlr Global, Launches EOR, Company Incorporation And More At Bangkok Startup Association

MENAFN - GetNews) The operating arm of WOWS Global, a Singapore-incorporated corporate advisory and investment banking group, brings business setup, BOI registration support, Employer of Record, payroll, visas and work permits, accounting, tax, fractional CFO and CHRO support and legal advisory into one Bangkok team and one client platform for Thai-owned SMEs, foreign founders and overseas companies hiring in Thailand without a local entity.

BANGKOK, Thailand - November 3, 2026 - Settlr Global, a Bangkok business operations platform and the operating arm of WOWS Global, a Singapore-incorporated corporate advisory and investment banking group active across Southeast Asia, officially launched on Oct. 21, 2026, at NOTworking, the founder and investor evening hosted by the Bangkok Startup Association (BSA). More than 160 founders, investors and operators attended the gathering at Vinyl & Wine BKK on the fifth floor of EMSPHERE, making it what BSA called its biggest NOTworking yet. The company combines eight business setup and operations services for businesses operating in or entering Thailand under one team and one client platform.

Under that model, one Bangkok team handles company registration and BOI registration support, Employer of Record (EOR), payroll and social security, visas and work permits, accounting and tax, fractional CFO, fractional CHRO and corporate legal advisory. Every filing, renewal and payroll cycle sits on one calendar managed by compliance, accounting, HR and legal specialists. Clients follow the live status of each service on the Settlr Global client platform, which carries no software fee or subscription. According to the company, its team has incorporated more than 200 companies and processed more than 300 visas and work permits.

"We built Settlr Global to give every business in Thailand one place to run its operations, from incorporation and visas to accounting, payroll and legal, so founders can spend their time building the business instead of managing five different vendors," said Gagan Ajmani, Founder and CEO of WOWS Global and Managing Director of Settlr Global.

In a post after the event, the Bangkok Startup Association thanked Ajmani and Manish Sethi, Venture Partner at Settlr Global, "for making this one happen."

A business in Thailand faces separate statutory obligations for each function, from monthly PP.30 VAT returns and PND.1 payroll withholding to PND.50 corporate income tax filings and 90-day immigration reporting for foreign staff, typically spread across several local agencies and advisors. Settlr Global runs each engagement through four stages, Scope, Set Up, Go Live and Run, with one point of contact for status updates and exceptions.

An overseas company can typically make its first hire in Thailand in about 2 days through Settlr Global's Employer of Record service, starting from a single employee at THB 8,999 per employee per month for a Thai national, and can run incorporation alongside EOR before moving those employees to their own Thai company once it is ready.

For overseas companies without a Thai entity, the Employer of Record service makes Settlr Global the employer of record while the client directs day-to-day work, with expat hires priced from THB 10,999 per employee per month. Thai-owned companies and SMEs can hand over accounting, tax, payroll and legal work to the same team. As a visa service provider, Settlr Global handles visas and work permits for foreign staff on routes including Non-Immigrant B and Long-Term Resident, and prepares Destination Thailand Visa applications for remote workers and digital nomads, who are not permitted to work for a Thai employer, with final eligibility and approval determined by Thai authorities.

Founders can also use free tools including a Thailand payroll tax calculator and a Thailand visa matcher.

About Settlr Global

Settlr Global, the operating arm of WOWS Global, is a Bangkok business operations platform built as a one stop partner for business operations in Thailand. Its People & HR desk covers EOR, payroll, visas and fractional CHRO support, while its Business Operations desk covers incorporation, accounting, tax, fractional CFO and legal advisory. WOWS Global adds capital raising and corporate advisory support through its Singapore office. Settlr Global is based at United Tower, 333/10 Thong Lo, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10100.