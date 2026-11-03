THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE To Showcase Dash Cam Lineup At SEMA 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 4:34 pm - ARC 800 with AI Night Vision and flagship U3000 PRO headline nine-model showcase at Booth #10829, with SEMA gifts and discounts for attendees

San Francisco, CA – November 2, 2026 – THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, will exhibit at the 2026 SEMA Show, November 3–6, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will highlight four models from its lineup:

- ARC 800: THINKWARE's latest dash cam features AI Night Vision, which uses image processing to capture details in low-light conditions while a vehicle is parked.

- ARC 900: Records in 4K at 30 frames per second in front and 2K at 30 frames per second in the rear, with dual STARVIS 2 sensors and Dual HDR. It also features 5GHz Wi-Fi, USB-C, voice commands and smart parking features. Front recording can also be set to 2K at 60 frames per second.

- ARC 700: Records in 4K in front and 2K in the rear, with Dual HDR and THINKWARE IQ Tuning. It also features front-channel Super Night Vision 3.0. HDR is available during driving, while motion and impact event recording is supported when connected to a hardwiring cable or OBD power adapter.

- U3000 PRO: THINKWARE's flagship dash cam features 4K front and 2K rear recording, dual STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR and 60 GHz dual-radar parking mode. Optional THINKWARE Connected LTE enables remote monitoring and alerts.

The booth lineup will also include the ARC, U1000 PRO, Q850 PRO, Q200 PRO and Q200. SEMA attendees can also receive SEMA-specific giveaways and deals at the THINKWARE booth.

“SEMA gives us an opportunity to connect with drivers, dealers and industry partners and show how our dash cam lineup continues to evolve. From the ARC 800's AI Night Vision to the U3000 PRO, we're focused on giving drivers more ways to capture what happens around their vehicles,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson.

Visit THINKWARE at Booth #10829 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 3–6, to explore the lineup and learn more about the SEMA gifts and discounts.

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About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.